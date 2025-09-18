Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeGamingNYT Connections Answers (September 18): Finding Today' Puzzle Too Difficult? Check Hints, & Solution

The NYT Connections puzzle for September 18 is now here. If today’s game felt tricky, don’t worry, here are hints, and full solution to help keep your winning streak alive.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 18 Sep 2025 10:41 AM (IST)

NYT Connections Answers Today: The New York Times’ daily puzzle, Connections, dropped its September 18 challenge, and it was full of clever twists. As always, players had to sort 16 words into four hidden groups. Some connections felt obvious at first, while others needed sharper observation. 

Like Wordle, Connections resets every day and has built a strong fan base that loves its mix of logic, pattern-spotting, and the occasional trick. If you struggled today, here are the hints and the complete solution.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a word puzzle where you must arrange 16 words into four groups of four. Each group shares a theme, but the tricky part is avoiding red herrings that look like they belong but don’t.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example: “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick” all fit before the word “Figure.”

The game gives you four chances to make mistakes. On the fourth wrong guess, the puzzle ends, and the solution is revealed. Each group also comes with a colour-coded difficulty:

  • Yellow (easiest)
  • Green (easy)
  • Blue (medium)
  • Purple (hardest)

It may look simple at first, but the mix of wordplay and traps makes each round surprisingly tough.

Hints And Full Solution To NYT Connections (September 18)

Here are today’s official hints:

  • Yellow: “Yes, happily!”
  • Green: Following these verbs, you should have everything you need.
  • Blue: Do they have stars?
  • Purple: Does it sound biblical?

Extra hints:

  • One theme uses only four-letter words.
  • “Willing,” “Able,” and “Ready” are in different groups.

One word from each group:

  • Yellow: Eager
  • Green: Outfit
  • Blue: Subaru
  • Purple: Able

Full Solution for September 18:

  • Yellow (Into It): Down, Eager, Game, Willing
  • Green (Furnish): Equip, Outfit, Prepare, Ready
  • Blue (Orgs With Stars In Their Logos): NASA, N.F.L., Paramount, Subaru
  • Purple (Homophones Of Genesis Figures): Able, Cane, Eave, NOAA

Today’s puzzle was a tricky balance of enthusiasm, preparation, famous organisations, and biblical homophones. Many players quickly spotted the “into it” theme, but hesitated with overlapping words like “Able” and “Ready.” 

The organisation group stood out once the star-filled logos were noticed. The purple theme was perhaps the sneakiest, hiding biblical names in plain sight. A clever mix of wordplay that kept everyone on their toes.

Published at : 18 Sep 2025 10:41 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming TECHNOLOGY NYT Connections
