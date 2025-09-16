NYT Connections Answers Today: The New York Times game Connections gave players a fresh puzzle for September 16. You get 16 words and must put them into four groups of four. Some groups are easy to see. Some hide behind trick words. Today’s board mixed things you can watch, things with ink, items tied to a dozen, and a fun rabbit theme. If you felt stuck, this write-up uses very simple words to show the hints and the full answers.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a quick word game. You see 16 words. Your job is to make four groups. Each group has a theme. Each word fits in only one group. You can make up to four mistakes. On the fourth mistake, the answers show up. The game gives colour clues for each group: yellow, green, blue, and purple. The colours tell you which groups are easier or harder.

Lots of players like to share results after they finish. The game is small and fast, but it makes you think.

Hints and Full Solution to NYT Connections (September 16)

Here are the official hints for today:

Yellow: They’re opposites of "ignore".

They’re opposites of "ignore". Green: These words are related to the same number.

These words are related to the same number. Blue: They contain the same material.

They contain the same material. Purple: Try adding an animal.

Extra hints:

Every group has a word that ends with “ r ”.

”. The green theme has no word with six letters or more.

One word from each group to help:

Yellow: Monitor

Monitor Green: Donut

Donut Blue: Printer

Printer Purple: White

Full Solution for September 16:

Yellow (Keep Tabs On): Follow, Monitor, Track, Watch

Follow, Monitor, Track, Watch Green (One In A Dozen): Donut, Juror, Month, Rose

Donut, Juror, Month, Rose Blue (Things With Ink): Pen, Printer, Squid, Tattoo Machine

Pen, Printer, Squid, Tattoo Machine Purple (___ Rabbit): Roger, Trix, Velveteen, White

Today’s puzzle mixed easy links and some clever traps. The yellow group was about watching or tracking. The green group used things tied to the number twelve. The blue group all use ink in some way. The purple group needs you to add the word “rabbit” to make familiar names (like Trix rabbit, Velveteen rabbit). Nice mix, simple ideas, a little thinking, and a neat finish.