Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeGamingNYT Connections Answers (September 17): Did Today's Puzzle Went Over Your Head? Check Hints & Solution

NYT Connections Answers (September 17): Did Today's Puzzle Went Over Your Head? Check Hints & Solution

The NYT Connections puzzle for September 17 is here. Today's puzzle went over your head? Here are clues, and full solution to help you keep your winning streak alive.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 17 Sep 2025 05:25 PM (IST)

NYT Connections Answers Today: The New York Times’ daily puzzle, Connections, dropped its September 17 challenge, and this one gave players a lot to think about. The 16 words had to be sorted into four hidden groups, and while some clues stood out right away, others were a bit sneaky. Just like Wordle, Connections resets every day and has become a favourite for word game fans who enjoy clever links, tricky red herrings, and the joy of solving under pressure.

If today’s puzzle left you scratching your head, here are the hints and the full solution.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily word game where players sort 16 words into four groups of four. Each group shares a hidden theme, but the words are often chosen to mislead you. That’s why spotting the right links takes both logic and patience.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which all fit before the word “Figure.”

You only get four wrong guesses before the answers are revealed. Each group is colour-coded to show how tough it is:

  • Yellow (easiest)
  • Green (easy)
  • Blue (medium)
  • Purple (hardest)

Like Wordle, the game can be shared online, making it even more fun for fans to compare scores.

Hints And Full Solution To NYT Connections (September 17)

Here are today’s official hints:

  • Yellow: How do they move?
  • Green: “I’ve changed my mind.”
  • Blue: Lots of entities, very little room... Which words would be applicable?
  • Purple: Perhaps you’ve watched them in your childhood.

Extra hints:

  • The green and blue groups contain verbs, though some may seem like nouns.
  • Words starting with “S” belong in either the blue or purple group.

Spoiler help (one word from each group):

  • Yellow: Wind Chime
  • Green: Backpedal
  • Blue: Shoehorn
  • Purple: Street

Full Solution for September 17:

  • Yellow (They’re Blowin’ In The Wind): Flag, Pinwheel, Vane, Wind Chime
  • Green (Change One’s Tune): About-Face, Backpedal, Flip-Flop, Renege
  • Blue (Cram): Jam, Shoehorn, Stuff, Wedge
  • Purple (Last Words In Long-Running Children’s Show Titles): Kangaroo, Neighbourhood, Rainbow, Street

This puzzle had no instant “aha” moments. The yellow group clicked once “flag” and “vane” lined up. The green and blue groups were tricky, with words that felt close in meaning but worked differently in context.

The children’s show group was the hardest, especially for players who only knew “Sesame Street.” Once again, the purple trivia-based theme proved to be the biggest hurdle.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 17 Sep 2025 10:42 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming TECHNOLOGY NYT Connections
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
New India Not Afraid Of Nuclear Threat: PM Modi On His 75th Birthday
New India Not Afraid Of Nuclear Threat: PM Modi On His 75th Birthday
India
‘Congress Wants To Win On Votes Of Infiltrators’: Amit Shah Slams Bihar Yatra, Says BJP Supports SIR
‘Congress Wants To Win On Votes Of Infiltrators’: Shah Slams Bihar Yatra, Says BJP Supports SIR
India
Remove AI Video Of PM Modi's Mother: Patna HC Orders Congress
Remove AI Video Of PM Modi's Mother: Patna HC Orders Congress
World
Khalistani Group Warns Of ‘Siege’ On Indian Consulate In Vancouver
Khalistani Group Warns Of ‘Siege’ On Indian Consulate In Vancouver
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Ajit Pawar Convoy Drama, Satara Firing, Flood Chaos And Bus Fire Panic Across India
Breaking: Communal Clash In Meerut, Torrential Rains Flood Jalna; Attacks And Relief Efforts
Breaking: Supreme Court Stays Key Waqf Amendments, Owaisi Warns Of Larger Threats Ahead
Breaking: Pm Modi Turns 75, Nation Celebrates With Prayers, Art, Global Greetings And Tributes
Breaking News: Rapid Gunfire in Noida Sector 122, Miscreants Open Fire, Vandalize Vehicles | ABP NEWS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Saswat Panigrahi
Saswat PanigrahiSaswat Panigrahi is a multimedia journalist
How PM Modi Shapes Narratives As An Efficient Communicator | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget