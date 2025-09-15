NYT Connections Answers Today: The New York Times game Connections gave players a fresh puzzle for Monday, September 15. You had 16 words and needed to sort them into four groups of four. Some groups were easy to see. Others hid behind words that looked like they fit in many places. If you got stuck, don’t worry, below are clear hints and the full answer to help you finish the puzzle.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a simple game about grouping words. You get 16 words. Your job is to find four groups. Each group has four words that share one idea.

Sometimes words try to look like they fit in more than one group. These are tricks. You can make only four mistakes. On your fourth mistake, the game ends and the answers show.

The game uses colours to show how hard each group is: yellow is easiest, then green, then blue, and purple is the hardest. People like to play every day, share scores, and test their word skills.

Hints And Full Solution To NYT Connections (September 15)

Here are the official hints for today:

Yellow: You may find them inside a house.



Green: They're adjunct to a large body of water.



Blue: Find the first stages of love.



Purple: See any bands?



Extra hints:

Every theme except purple has a word starting with the letter C.

The longest word in the yellow group has eight letters. The longest in the green group has six letters.



One word from each group to help:

Yellow- Tile

Green- Shore

Blue- Spark

Purple- Banshee

Full Solution for September 15:

Yellow (Flooring Options): Carpet, Laminate, Tile, Wood

Green (Beachy Area): Bank, Coast, Shore, Strand

Blue (Romantic Vibe): Chemistry, Connection, Fireworks, Spark

Purple (Member Of A Classic Backing Band): Banshee, Heartbreaker, Pip, Wailer

The yellow group is about the floor types you might see in a home. The green group names places near water, like coast and shore. The blue set represents the beginning of love, the feelings you experience when you first fall for someone. The purple theme is a bit of music trivia: these words are names tied to famous backing acts.