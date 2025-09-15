Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeGamingNYT Connections Answers (September 15): Today's Puzzle Made Your Head Spin? Check Hints, & Answers

NYT Connections Answers (September 15): Today's Puzzle Made Your Head Spin? Check Hints, & Answers

The NYT Connections puzzle for September 15 is here. If today's puzzle was too hard for you, check hints, and answers here to keep your winning streak alive.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 15 Sep 2025 10:26 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

NYT Connections Answers Today: The New York Times game Connections gave players a fresh puzzle for Monday, September 15. You had 16 words and needed to sort them into four groups of four. Some groups were easy to see. Others hid behind words that looked like they fit in many places. If you got stuck, don’t worry,  below are clear hints and the full answer to help you finish the puzzle.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a simple game about grouping words. You get 16 words. Your job is to find four groups. Each group has four words that share one idea.

Sometimes words try to look like they fit in more than one group. These are tricks. You can make only four mistakes. On your fourth mistake, the game ends and the answers show.

The game uses colours to show how hard each group is: yellow is easiest, then green, then blue, and purple is the hardest. People like to play every day, share scores, and test their word skills.

Hints And Full Solution To NYT Connections (September 15)

Here are the official hints for today:

  • Yellow: You may find them inside a house.
  • Green: They're adjunct to a large body of water.
  • Blue: Find the first stages of love.
  • Purple: See any bands?

Extra hints:

  • Every theme except purple has a word starting with the letter C.
  • The longest word in the yellow group has eight letters. The longest in the green group has six letters.

One word from each group to help: 

  • Yellow- Tile
  • Green- Shore
  • Blue- Spark
  • Purple- Banshee

Full Solution for September 15:

  • Yellow (Flooring Options): Carpet, Laminate, Tile, Wood
  • Green (Beachy Area): Bank, Coast, Shore, Strand
  • Blue (Romantic Vibe): Chemistry, Connection, Fireworks, Spark
  • Purple (Member Of A Classic Backing Band): Banshee, Heartbreaker, Pip, Wailer

The yellow group is about the floor types you might see in a home. The green group names places near water, like coast and shore. The blue set represents the beginning of love, the feelings you experience when you first fall for someone. The purple theme is a bit of music trivia: these words are names tied to famous backing acts.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 15 Sep 2025 10:24 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming TECHNOLOGY NYT Connections
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
'Time For Being Soft Is Over': Trump After Indian Man Beheaded In Dallas
'Time For Being Soft Is Over': Trump After Indian Man Beheaded In Dallas
India
India-Russia Ties ‘Steadily Advancing’; Attempts To Disrupt Them ‘Destined To Fail,’ Says Moscow
India-Russia Ties ‘Steadily Advancing’; Attempts To Disrupt Them ‘Destined To Fail,’ Says Moscow
World
Starmer Vows Britain Will ‘Never Surrender’ To Far-Right Violence After Mass Protest
Starmer Vows Britain Will ‘Never Surrender’ To Far-Right Violence After Mass Protest
Cricket
IND vs PAK: India Crush Pakistan By 7 Wickets In Emotional Dubai Showdown
India Crush Pakistan By 7 Wickets In Emotional Dubai Showdown
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Wild Elephant Herd Enters Haridwar; Multiple Disturbing Incidents Reported Across States
Breaking: 12 Pakistani Soldiers Killed In Taliban Attack In South Waziristan’s Badar Gali
Breaking: Bolero Falls Into River In Rajasthan; Smuggling, Rescues And Political Protests Unfold
Breaking: Bolero Falls In River In Rajasthan, Political And Food Scams Spark Chaos Across States
Breaking: Delhi Police Registers Fir Against Congress In Pm Modi Mother Deepfake Video Row
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget