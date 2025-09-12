Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
NYT Connections Answers (September 12): Not Able To Solve Today's Puzzle? Check Hints, & Solution

The NYT Connections puzzle for September 12 is here. If today's puzzle had you scratching your head, don't worry - here are hints and the complete answer.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 12 Sep 2025 10:22 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

NYT Connections Answers Today: The New York Times’ daily brain teaser, Connections, dropped its September 12 puzzle, and it was a tricky mix of wordplay. Players had to sort 16 words into four hidden groups, some of which were straightforward, while others were designed to mislead. Just like Wordle, Connections resets every day and has built a huge following that loves spotting patterns, using logic, and getting fooled every now and then. If today’s challenge had you stuck, here are the hints and the full solution.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily word game that gives you 16 words. Your job is to group them into four sets of four, with each group sharing a hidden theme. It sounds simple, but there are lots of red herrings to trip you up.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example: “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick” all go before the word “Figure.”

You can only make four mistakes before the game ends and the answers are revealed. To help, the game uses colours to show difficulty:

  • Yellow (easiest)
  • Green (easy)
  • Blue (medium)
  • Purple (hardest)

It’s a short daily puzzle, but it’s become one of the most addictive brain teasers from The New York Times.

Hints And Full Solution To NYT Connections (September 12)

Here are today’s official hints:

  • Yellow: There’s a demand for these words.
  • Green: Nearly every person has this.
  • Blue: Use them for pictures.
  • Purple: Look within.

Extra hints:

  • One group contains liquids, another contains info.
  • “Email” and “Ebay” are in different groups.

One word from each group:

  • Yellow: Appeal
  • Green: Number
  • Blue: Zoom
  • Purple: Driver

Full Solution for September 12:

  • Yellow (Entreaty): Appeal, Bid, Call, Petition
  • Green (Contact Info): Address, Email, Name, Number
  • Blue (Kinds of Camera Lenses): Fisheye, Macro, Telephoto, Zoom
  • Purple (Bodies of Water Plus Starting Letter): Driver, Ebay, Finlet, Flake

Today’s puzzle had a nice balance of easy and tough themes. The green “contact info” group stood out fast, with “email” and “address” as clear matches.

The blue lens category was straightforward if you know photography, while the purple group was the sneakiest, requiring players to think about bodies of water combined with starting letters. A clever and layered puzzle for the day.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 12 Sep 2025 10:22 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming TECHNOLOGY NYT Connections
