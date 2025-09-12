NYT Connections Answers Today: The New York Times’ daily brain teaser, Connections, dropped its September 12 puzzle, and it was a tricky mix of wordplay. Players had to sort 16 words into four hidden groups, some of which were straightforward, while others were designed to mislead. Just like Wordle, Connections resets every day and has built a huge following that loves spotting patterns, using logic, and getting fooled every now and then. If today’s challenge had you stuck, here are the hints and the full solution.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily word game that gives you 16 words. Your job is to group them into four sets of four, with each group sharing a hidden theme. It sounds simple, but there are lots of red herrings to trip you up.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example: “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick” all go before the word “Figure.”

You can only make four mistakes before the game ends and the answers are revealed. To help, the game uses colours to show difficulty:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

It’s a short daily puzzle, but it’s become one of the most addictive brain teasers from The New York Times.

Hints And Full Solution To NYT Connections (September 12)

Here are today’s official hints:

Yellow: There’s a demand for these words.

There’s a demand for these words. Green: Nearly every person has this.

Nearly every person has this. Blue: Use them for pictures.

Use them for pictures. Purple: Look within.

Extra hints:

One group contains liquids, another contains info.

“Email” and “Ebay” are in different groups.

One word from each group:

Yellow: Appeal

Appeal Green: Number

Number Blue: Zoom

Zoom Purple: Driver

Full Solution for September 12:

Yellow (Entreaty): Appeal, Bid, Call, Petition

Appeal, Bid, Call, Petition Green (Contact Info): Address, Email, Name, Number

Address, Email, Name, Number Blue (Kinds of Camera Lenses): Fisheye, Macro, Telephoto, Zoom

Fisheye, Macro, Telephoto, Zoom Purple (Bodies of Water Plus Starting Letter): Driver, Ebay, Finlet, Flake

Today’s puzzle had a nice balance of easy and tough themes. The green “contact info” group stood out fast, with “email” and “address” as clear matches.

The blue lens category was straightforward if you know photography, while the purple group was the sneakiest, requiring players to think about bodies of water combined with starting letters. A clever and layered puzzle for the day.