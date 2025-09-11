Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
NYT Connections Answers (September 11): Check Out Today's Puzzle Clues, Categories, & Solution

NYT Connections Answers (September 11): Check Out Today's Puzzle Clues, Categories, & Solution

The NYT Connections puzzle for September 11 is out. If today's puzzle had you second-guessing, here are the official hints and the complete solution.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 11 Sep 2025 10:38 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

NYT Connections Answers Today: The New York Times’ daily puzzle, Connections, dropped its September 11 challenge, and it had a mix of easy wins and tricky curveballs. The goal, as always, was to sort 16 words into four hidden groups. Some answers were obvious, but others required sharp thinking. Just like Wordle, Connections resets every day and has a loyal fan base that loves the mix of logic, surprises, and the occasional frustration.

If today’s puzzle had you second-guessing, here are the official hints and the complete solution.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily word game that asks players to group 16 words into four sets of four. Each set has a theme, but the puzzle also throws in red herrings to make it harder.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example: “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick” all fit before the word “Figure.”

You only get four mistakes. On the fourth wrong guess, the puzzle ends, and the solution is revealed. To help, each set has a colour-coded difficulty:

  • Yellow (easiest)
  • Green (easy)
  • Blue (medium)
  • Purple (hardest)

It may look simple at first, but finding the right links is tougher than it seems.

Hints And Full Solution To NYT Connections (September 11)

Here are today’s hints:

  • Yellow: No longer “perfect.”
  • Green: It concerns their size.
  • Blue: That’s not nice!
  • Purple: As seen on a sports field.

Extra hints:

  • Every group except blue contains a word starting with “M.”
  • One group is verbs-only, and another contains creatures.

One word from each group:

  • Yellow: Scratch
  • Green: Mammoth
  • Blue: Whisper
  • Purple: Base

Full Solution for September 11:

  • Yellow (Blemish): Dent, Ding, Mar, Scratch
  • Green (Behemoth): Colossus, Mammoth, Whale, Whopper
  • Blue (Rude Things To Do): Point, Snicker, Stare, Whisper
  • Purple (On A Baseball Field): Base, Box, Mound, Plate

This puzzle had three themes that were fairly straightforward and one that leaned tricky. The “blemish” group was easy to piece together, and the “behemoth” set stood out with its giant creatures.

The blue group tested manners with words tied to rudeness. The baseball set, however, stumped many players, especially those not familiar with the sport. A balanced puzzle that mixed simplicity with challenge.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Published at : 11 Sep 2025 10:36 AM (IST)
Gaming TECHNOLOGY NYT Connections
