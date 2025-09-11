NYT Connections Answers (September 11): Check Out Today's Puzzle Clues, Categories, & Solution

NYT Connections Answers Today: The New York Times’ daily puzzle, Connections, dropped its September 11 challenge, and it had a mix of easy wins and tricky curveballs. The goal, as always, was to sort 16 words into four hidden groups. Some answers were obvious, but others required sharp thinking. Just like Wordle, Connections resets every day and has a loyal fan base that loves the mix of logic, surprises, and the occasional frustration.

If today’s puzzle had you second-guessing, here are the official hints and the complete solution.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily word game that asks players to group 16 words into four sets of four. Each set has a theme, but the puzzle also throws in red herrings to make it harder.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example: “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick” all fit before the word “Figure.”

You only get four mistakes. On the fourth wrong guess, the puzzle ends, and the solution is revealed. To help, each set has a colour-coded difficulty:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

It may look simple at first, but finding the right links is tougher than it seems.

Hints And Full Solution To NYT Connections (September 11)

Here are today’s hints:

Yellow: No longer “perfect.”

No longer “perfect.” Green: It concerns their size.

It concerns their size. Blue: That’s not nice!

That’s not nice! Purple: As seen on a sports field.

Extra hints:

Every group except blue contains a word starting with “M.”

One group is verbs-only, and another contains creatures.

One word from each group:

Yellow: Scratch

Scratch Green: Mammoth

Mammoth Blue: Whisper

Whisper Purple: Base

Full Solution for September 11:

Yellow (Blemish): Dent, Ding, Mar, Scratch

Dent, Ding, Mar, Scratch Green (Behemoth): Colossus, Mammoth, Whale, Whopper

Colossus, Mammoth, Whale, Whopper Blue (Rude Things To Do): Point, Snicker, Stare, Whisper

Point, Snicker, Stare, Whisper Purple (On A Baseball Field): Base, Box, Mound, Plate

This puzzle had three themes that were fairly straightforward and one that leaned tricky. The “blemish” group was easy to piece together, and the “behemoth” set stood out with its giant creatures.

The blue group tested manners with words tied to rudeness. The baseball set, however, stumped many players, especially those not familiar with the sport. A balanced puzzle that mixed simplicity with challenge.