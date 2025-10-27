NYT Connections #868 Answers (October 27): Brain Took A Spin? Check Clues, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times’ daily puzzle, Connections, dropped its October 27 challenge, and it wasn’t a walk in the park. Today’s set of 16 words had plenty of tricky links that made players think twice before guessing. Like Wordle, Connections refreshes every day and has gained a loyal audience that loves testing their logic and patience with its clever word groupings.

If today’s board had you stumped, don’t worry, here are all the hints and the full solution.

What Is Connections & How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily word puzzle where you must sort 16 words into four hidden groups of four. Each group shares a common theme or idea. The challenge is figuring out which words actually go together and avoiding red herrings that are there to confuse you.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example: “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick” can all go before the word “Figure.”

You only get four chances to make mistakes, after that, the puzzle ends, and the answers are revealed. Each group is also colour-coded by difficulty:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

Players can also share their results online, adding to the friendly competition that keeps this game so popular.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (October 27)

Here are the official hints for today’s puzzle:

Yellow: They’re oozing.

Green: Akin to “solely.”

Blue: To top it off.

Purple: Try adding a number.

Extra hints:

Try grouping the foods together.

“Connect” and “Branch” are in different groups.

If you want a small nudge, here’s one word from each group:

Yellow: Radiate

Green: Only

Blue: Cherry

Purple: Fab

Full Solution for October 27 (Puzzle #868):

Yellow (Emanate): Branch, Fan, Radiate, Spread

Green (In the Slightest): Just, Merely, Only, Simply

Blue (Cocktail Garnishes): Cherry, Mint, Olive, Twist

Purple (___Four): Connect, Fab, Fantastic, Petit





Today’s puzzle was a clever mix of meanings and themes. The “oozing” yellow group had players thinking about words that give off or spread something.

The green group linked words meaning “only” or “just,” which was subtle but satisfying once spotted.

The cocktail garnish theme was an easy win for food lovers, while the purple “___Four” group added a fun twist with pop-culture nods like “Fab Four” and “Fantastic Four.” A nicely balanced challenge to kick off the week!