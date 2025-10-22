Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Diwali 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeGamingNYT Connections #863 Answers (October 22): Confused? Check Hints, Clues, & Full Solution

NYT Connections #863 Answers (October 22): Confused? Check Hints, Clues, & Full Solution

NYT Connections October 22 mixed utilities, ants, and copy-themed words. Check today’s full hints and solution here.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 22 Oct 2025 10:33 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times’ daily word game, Connections, dropped its October 22 challenge today, and it had just the right mix of easy and tricky clues. Players were asked to group 16 words into four secret sets, a task that sounds simple but can quickly turn into a guessing game of logic and luck. Like Wordle, Connections resets every day and has a loyal group of fans who love spotting patterns and testing their thinking skills. 

If you struggled with today’s puzzle, here’s a full list of hints and the final answers.

What Is Connections & How Do You Play?

Connections is a word puzzle where players must sort 16 words into four groups of four. Each group of words shares a common idea or theme. The challenge lies in spotting these links while avoiding false clues designed to confuse you.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Or “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick” are words that can come before “Figure.”

You only get four mistakes before the puzzle ends, and once you hit the limit, the answers appear automatically. Each group is colour-coded by difficulty:

  • Yellow (easiest)
  • Green (easy)
  • Blue (medium)
  • Purple (hardest)

It’s quick to play, but every puzzle has clever twists that make even simple words tricky to connect.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (October 22)

Here are the official hints for today’s puzzle:

  • Yellow: Good chance they’re on your list of monthly bills.
  • Green: This is how you adapt.
  • Blue: They’re tiny, they come in high numbers, and they may bite.
  • Purple: Add a word like “double” before each word in this group.

Extra clues:

  • Each group has a short three- or four-letter word.
  • The carpenter and tailor are not in the same group.

One word from each group:

  • Yellow: Telephone
  • Green: Tailor
  • Blue: Fire
  • Purple: Right

Full Solution for October 22 (Puzzle #863):

  • Yellow (Utilities): Electric, Gas, Telephone, Water
  • Green (Adapt to Fit One’s Needs): Fashion, Mold, Shape, Tailor
  • Blue (Kinds of Ants): Army, Carpenter, Fire, Pharaoh
  • Purple (Copy___): Cat, Pasta, Right, Writer

Today’s puzzle had a clever mix of simple ideas and sneaky distractions. Many players found the blue group challenging, since “Army,” “Fire,” and “Carpenter” can mean other things too.

The purple group stood out once “Copycat” clicked in place, and the yellow “Utilities” theme was the most straightforward. A well-balanced, satisfying puzzle to end the midweek with!

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 22 Oct 2025 10:33 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming TECHNOLOGY NYT Connections
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
PM Modi Thanks Trump For Diwali Greetings: 'May Our Democracies Illuminate The World'
PM Modi Thanks Trump For Diwali Wish: 'May Our Democracies Illuminate The World'
World
Trump Celebrates Diwali At White House, Claims He Spoke With 'Great Friend' PM Modi On Trade
Trump Celebrates Diwali At White House, Claims He Spoke With 'Great Friend' PM Modi On Trade
Cities
Toxic Haze Hangs Over Delhi Post-Diwali, AQI Remains 'Very Poor' For 2nd Straight Day
Toxic Haze Hangs Over Delhi Post-Diwali, AQI Remains 'Very Poor' For 2nd Straight Day
World
'No One Can Dictate Kabul': Afghan Minister Rejects Pakistan’s Claims, Affirms Neutral Policy Towards India
'No One Can Dictate Kabul': Afghan Minister Rejects Pakistan’s Claims, Affirms Neutral Policy Towards India
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Choked With Pollution, Trains Overcrowded, Fires & Crimes Mark Festive Season Across India
Festive Chaos Across India: From Harassment In UP To Record-Breaking Diwali In Ayodhya
Festive Rush Chaos: Railways Add 1,200 Special Trains Yet Stations Overflow With Passengers
Toxic Diwali Air In Delhi: AQI Crosses 400, Visibility Drops As GRAP 2 Restrictions Enforced
Delhi-NCR Breathes Toxic Air As GRAP Restrictions Imposed Amid Rising Pollution Levels
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
From Floods To Fury: Bengal's Violence Spiral Under Mamata But BJP's Hasty President's Rule Bid Risks Backfire
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget