Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Diwali 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeGamingNYT Connections #862 Answers (October 21): Today's Puzzle Too Hard? Check Clues, & Solution

NYT Connections #862 Answers (October 21): Today's Puzzle Too Hard? Check Clues, & Solution

NYT Connections October 21 puzzle had NBA teams, card decks, and remote-controlled items. Check today’s hints and full solution here.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 21 Oct 2025 10:46 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times’ daily word puzzle, Connections, dropped its October 21 challenge, and this one had players thinking hard. The goal was the same as always, sort 16 words into four secret groups, but today’s set came with plenty of sneaky connections. Like Wordle, Connections resets every day and has built a loyal fan base that loves its mix of logic, language, and strategy. 

If you found yourself stuck today, here’s a full look at the hints and complete solution.

What Is Connections & How Do You Play?

Connections is a word game where you need to group 16 words into four sets of four. Each group shares a theme, but some words are placed to confuse you on purpose.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example: “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick” all go before the word “Figure.”

You only get four wrong tries before the puzzle ends and the correct answers are shown. Each group is color-coded by difficulty:

  • Yellow (easiest)
  • Green (easy)
  • Blue (medium)
  • Purple (hardest)

It’s a short daily brain workout that’s simple to play but tricky to win.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (October 21)

Here are today’s official hints:

  • Yellow: Can you play with them?
  • Green: “I’ll take care of it.”
  • Blue: They’re related to basketball.
  • Purple: They’re operable from a distance.

Extra hints:

  • Only one theme does not contain any animals.
  • There’s one verb-only theme in today’s puzzle.

Spoiler help: one word from each group:

  • Yellow: Queens
  • Green: Tackles
  • Blue: Hornets
  • Purple: Drones

Full Solution For October 21 (Puzzle #862):

  • Yellow (Playing Cards): Aces, Jacks, Kings, Queens
  • Green (Takes On): Addresses, Does, Handles, Tackles
  • Blue (N.B.A. Teams): Bucks, Bulls, Hornets, Spurs
  • Purple (Things You Can Control With Remotes): Drones, Garage Doors, Televisions, Wiis

Today’s puzzle was a clever mix of sports, tech, and card play. The card theme was the easiest to spot, but the “Takes On” verbs threw many players off. 

The purple set stood out once you noticed everything could be operated with a remote. A neat and balanced challenge that tested both logic and observation.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 21 Oct 2025 10:46 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming TECHNOLOGY NYT Connections
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
As Delhi Wakes Up To 'Hazardous' Air, Here's How To Survive Post-Diwali Smog
As Delhi Wakes Up To 'Hazardous' Air, Here's How To Survive Post-Diwali Smog
World
Sanae Takaichi Elected As Japan's First Female Prime Minister
Sanae Takaichi Elected As Japan's First Female Prime Minister
World
'155% Tariffs From Nov 1 Unless...': Trump Issues Warning To China Over Fair Trade Deal
'155% Tariffs From Nov 1 Unless...': Trump Issues Warning To China Over Fair Trade Deal
World
‘Indians Don’t Feel Safe In Canada’: Envoy Flags Security Concerns Over Khalistanis, Calls It ‘Canadian Problem’
‘Indians Don’t Feel Safe In Canada’: Envoy Flags Security Concerns Over Khalistanis
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi Choked With Pollution, Trains Overcrowded, Fires & Crimes Mark Festive Season Across India
Festive Chaos Across India: From Harassment In UP To Record-Breaking Diwali In Ayodhya
Festive Rush Chaos: Railways Add 1,200 Special Trains Yet Stations Overflow With Passengers
Toxic Diwali Air In Delhi: AQI Crosses 400, Visibility Drops As GRAP 2 Restrictions Enforced
Delhi-NCR Breathes Toxic Air As GRAP Restrictions Imposed Amid Rising Pollution Levels
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
From Floods To Fury: Bengal's Violence Spiral Under Mamata But BJP's Hasty President's Rule Bid Risks Backfire
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget