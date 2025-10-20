Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times’ daily puzzle, Connections, dropped its October 20 challenge, and it had a nice mix of wordplay, science, and mythology. The goal, as always, was to sort 16 words into four hidden groups. While some clues were easy, others demanded sharp observation. Just like Wordle, Connections refreshes every day and keeps fans hooked with its smart mix of logic, patterns, and playful traps.

If today’s puzzle left you scratching your head, here are all the hints and the complete solution.

What Is Connections & How Do You Play?

Connections is a word game that tests how well you can find links between words. You’re given 16 words and need to sort them into four groups of four based on a shared theme. The challenge lies in avoiding traps; some words look like they belong together but actually don’t.

For instance, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which can all go before the word “Figure.”

You get four chances before the puzzle ends, and the answers are shown. Each group is colour-coded by difficulty:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

Connections looks simple, but it can quickly turn tricky, making it a daily challenge for puzzle fans everywhere.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (October 20)

Here are the official hints for today’s puzzle:

Yellow: See any ailments?

Green: At night, you can see them in the sky.

Blue: They represent chemical elements.

Purple: Add a veggie at the end.

Extra hints:

“K,” “Pop,” “Demon,” and “Hunter” each belong to different groups.

One group only has one- and two-letter words.



One word from each group:

Yellow: Demon

Green: Lyre

Blue: Be

Purple: Capri



Full Solution For October 20 (Puzzle #861):

Yellow (Affliction): Bugbear, Complex, Demon, Hang-Up

Green (Represented by Constellations): Big Bear, Centaur, Hunter, Lyre

Blue (Periodic Table Symbols): As, Be, I, K

Purple (___Corn): A, Capri, Pop, Uni

Today’s Connections puzzle was a clever mix of science, myths, and fun word twists. The constellation theme might have been easy for sky lovers, but the element symbols required some chemistry know-how.

The “___Corn” group was a playful twist that made players smile when they figured it out. Not the hardest puzzle of the week, but definitely one that made you think twice!