NYT Connections #851 Answers (October 10): Muddled? Check Hints, Clues, & Answer

NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times’ daily brain teaser, Connections, dropped its October 10 challenge, and it turned out to be quite the ride. Players were asked to group 16 words into four hidden sets, an easy-looking task that turned tricky once those sneaky red herrings came into play. Just like Wordle, Connections resets every day and has become a must-play for puzzle fans who love spotting patterns, testing logic, and outsmarting clever word traps.

If you couldn’t crack today’s puzzle, here’s your full set of hints and the final solution.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a fun word puzzle by The New York Times that challenges you to sort 16 words into four groups of four. Each group shares a hidden theme, and you need to spot it correctly before running out of chances.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example: “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick” all fit before the word “Figure.”

You only get four mistakes; after the fourth, the game ends and the answers are revealed. Each group also has a colour showing how tricky it is:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

Connections may seem simple at first, but they can fool even regular players with similar-looking words and misleading links.

Hints And Full Solution To NYT Connections (October 10)

Here are today’s official hints:

Yellow: You can’t ignore these words!

Green: They come in stacks of seven.

Blue: As seen on a deck of cards.

Purple: Can you add something to “gain vision”?

Extra hints:

It may help to look for persons without “sister.”

Every group except green contains a word starting with “M.”

Here’s one word from each group to nudge you closer:

Yellow: Important

Green: Sister

Blue: Devil

Purple: Magic



Full Solution for October 10 (Puzzle #851):

Yellow (Significant): Big, Important, Major, Serious

Green (One in a Septet): Continent, Deadly Sin, Sister, Wonder

Blue (Tarot Cards, With “The”): Devil, Lovers, Magician, Star

Purple (___ Eye): Evil, Magic, Naked, Third



Today’s puzzle was a creative mix of word meanings and pop culture references. The tarot card theme and “Eye” category added a clever twist, while the “Septet” link needed a bit of lateral thinking. “Big” and “Major” helped unlock the yellow group easily, but the purple one left many players guessing till the end.