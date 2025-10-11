Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
NYT Connections #852 Answers (October 11): Puzzled? Check Hints, Clues, & Answer

Today’s NYT Connections puzzle was a fun mix of wordplay and hidden meanings. From street suffixes to common nicknames with double meanings, it tested both logic and language.

By : ABP Live Tech | Updated at : 11 Oct 2025 10:48 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times’ daily brain teaser, Connections, served up the October 11 puzzle, and it was a tidy little challenge. Players had to sort 16 words into four hidden groups. Some groups are easy, some are sneaky. Like Wordle, Connections changes every day, and many people play to test their word sense. If you got stuck today, don’t worry, below are the simple hints and the full answers.

What Is Connections & How Do You Play?

Connections is a short word game. You see 16 words. Your job is to make four groups of four words. Each group shares one idea. Some words look like they fit more than one group. Those are the trick words.

You only get four mistakes. If you guess wrong four times, the game ends, and the answers show up. To help players, each group has a colour that tells how hard it is: Yellow (easiest), Green (easy), Blue (medium), Purple (hardest). You can also shuffle the board and share your result when you finish.

It is quick to play, but it asks you to think. That is why people like it.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (October 11)

Here are the official hints for today:

  • Yellow: If you go camping, what would you bring?
  • Green: You can do this with your clothes.
  • Blue: You can walk through them.
  • Purple: Names... Or are they?

Extra hints:

  • Every theme has a name inside it, but only one theme is only names.
  • One theme is verbs only.

One word from each group to help:

  • Yellow: Gear
  • Green: Sport
  • Blue: Way
  • Purple: Pat

Full Solution for October 10 (Puzzle #852):

  • Yellow (Equipment): Gear, Kit, Stuff, Tackle
  • Green (Dress in): Don, Put On, Sport, Wear
  • Blue (Street Suffixes): Alley, Court, Lane, Way
  • Purple (Nicknames That Have Other Meanings): Bill, Bob, Pat, Tom

Why this works: The yellow words are things you take or use: gear and kit fit well. The green group are always to wear or dress in something: don and put on are verbs.

The blue group are words you can find at the end of a street name: alley, court, lane, and way. The purple group are short names that also mean other things: Bill, Bob, Pat, Tom.

If you missed one, no stress. Some words trick a lot of players. Try again tomorrow, the new puzzle is different every day.

Published at : 11 Oct 2025 10:47 AM (IST)
