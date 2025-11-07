Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
NYT Connections #879 Answers (November 7): Today's Puzzle Flew Over Your Head? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections #879 Answers (November 7): Today's Puzzle Flew Over Your Head? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections, November 7, played with patterns, sauces, doughnut-shaped items, and purple references. Here are today’s hints and full solution.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 07 Nov 2025 02:09 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times’ daily puzzle game, Connections, released its November 7 challenge, and it came with a fun variety of word groups. Players had to sort 16 words into four different hidden groups. The task looks simple at first, but it can get confusing because the puzzle includes words that seem like they belong together but actually don’t. 

Like Wordle, Connections resets every day and has a big fan base that loves solving it together. If today’s puzzle felt tricky, here is a clear breakdown of the hints and the full answer.

What Is Connections & How Do You Play?

Connections gives you 16 words. Your goal is to place the words into four groups of four based on their shared meaning. Each word belongs to only one group, but many words can appear like they fit in more than one place. That is the main challenge.

For example, some puzzles in the past grouped characters from stories or grouped words that led to a common phrase.

You get only four chances to guess wrong. On the fourth mistake, the puzzle reveals the answer. The difficulty of each group is marked with colours:

  • Yellow (easiest)
  • Green (easy)
  • Blue (medium)
  • Purple (hardest)

This is a simple game to understand, but it can take careful thinking to solve.

Hints And Full Solution To NYT Connections (November 7)

Today’s Hints:

  • Yellow: You can wear these.
  • Green: Add before you eat.
  • Blue: Focus on the shape.
  • Purple: Do they share a colour?

Extra clues:

  • “Bagel” and “Eggplant” do not belong together.
  • One group is about clothing patterns.
  • One group is about toppings.

One word from each group for extra help:

  • Yellow: Polka Dot
  • Green: Relish
  • Blue: Bagel
  • Purple: Swing State

Full Solution For November 7 (Puzzle #879)

  • Yellow (Textile Patterns): Animal Print, Herringbone, Houndstooth, Polka Dot
  • Green (Green Condiments): Chimichurri, Pesto, Relish, Salsa Verde
  • Blue (Things With Holes in the Middle): Bagel, Hula Hoop, Inner Tube, Washer
  • Purple (Things That Are Purple): Barney the Dinosaur, Eggplant, People Eater, Swing State

This puzzle stood out because it mixed clothing patterns, sauces, shapes, and purple-coloured references. The purple group might have been the trickiest, especially noticing that Swing State is shown as purple on voting maps.

Published at : 07 Nov 2025 02:09 PM (IST)
Gaming TECHNOLOGY NYT Connections
