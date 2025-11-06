NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times’ daily game, Connections, dropped its Thursday, November 6 board, and it was a fun brain workout. You had to sort 16 words into four hidden groups. That sounds easy, but it can be tricky because some words look like they belong together when they don’t. Like Wordle, Connections resets every day and has many fans who enjoy the simple rules and the “aha!” moments.

If today’s grid puzzled you, this guide gives you clear hints and the full solution in super simple words.

What Is Connections & How Do You Play?

Connections gives you 16 words. Your job is to make four groups of four words. Each group shares one idea. Be careful: there are fake links meant to confuse you.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which all come before the word “Figure.”

You can only make four mistakes. On your fourth mistake, the game ends and the answers show up. Each group also has a colour for difficulty:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

You can shuffle the board to see new patterns and share your results after you finish.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (November 6)

Today’s official hints:

Yellow: If you wish to buy something, this is important.

Green: Open your phone.

Blue: Used to cross the ocean.

Purple: If this fellow hits you, you’re in love.

Extra hints:

One theme has a method of transport, and another has a common cartoon character.

Only one theme does not have a word that starts with “A”.

One word from each group:

Yellow: Figure

Green: Password

Blue: Mast

Purple: Arrow

Full Solution For November 6 (Puzzle #878)

Yellow (Cost): Amount, Figure, Price, Value

Amount, Figure, Price, Value Green (Ways to Unlock a Device): Face, Fingerprint, Password, Pin

Face, Fingerprint, Password, Pin Blue (Parts of a Ship): Aft, Deck, Fore, Mast

Aft, Deck, Fore, Mast Purple (Features of a Cartoon Cupid): Arrow, Bow, Diaper, Wings

Many words look similar or related, like Fore and Face, which can distract you. The “unlock” group was easy once you saw Face, Fingerprint, Password, and Pin as phone unlock methods. The ship parts group needed some basic knowledge (Fore, Aft, Deck, Mast).

The Cupid group clicked once you spotted Arrow and Bow together, with Wings and Diaper finishing the set. The cost group tied up the rest with clear money words: Amount, Figure, Price, Value.