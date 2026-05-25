NYT Connections Answers (May 25): Puzzle #1078 Left You Confused? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections Answer: The New York Times’ daily word game, Connections, returned with another tricky challenge on Monday, May 25. Players once again had to sort 16 words into four hidden groups. Some themes were easy to spot right away, while others needed a closer look.

Like Wordle, Connections refreshes every day and keeps puzzle lovers coming back for more. If today’s game had you confused, here’s a full breakdown with hints and the final answers.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily puzzle game where players need to place 16 words into four groups of four. Every group shares one common connection.

The hard part is that many words seem like they could fit into more than one group. That’s where the puzzle tries to trick you.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all characters from Peter Pan. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which all come before the word “Figure.”

You only get four mistakes before the game ends, and the correct answers are shown.

Each group also comes with a difficulty colour:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

Some groups are about meanings, while others are about phrases or abbreviations. That’s why Connections can sometimes feel easy and difficult at the same time.

Hints And Full Solution To NYT Connections (May 25)

Here are today’s official hints:

Yellow hint: Branded freebies

Green hint: Barely any

Blue hint: Shorthand

Purple hint: Keep an eye on it

Extra hints:

One group is missing a few letters.

Every group except purple has at least one word containing the letter “T.”

One word from each group to help you more:

Yellow: Cap

Green: Shred

Blue: ATM

Purple: Lash

If you still need help, here’s the full solution for today’s puzzle.

Full Solution for May 25:

Yellow (Common Promo Items): Cap, Pin, Shirt, Sticker

Green (Tiny Bit): Jot, Scrap, Shred, Whit

Blue (Texting Abbreviations): ATM, CYA, LOL, TIA

Purple (Eye___): Ball, Brow, Lash, Lid

Today’s puzzle had a fun mix of modern slang and simple word links. The yellow group focused on common promotional giveaways like caps and stickers. The green group was about tiny amounts, with words like “shred” and “whit.”

The blue category may have been easiest for people familiar with texting shortcuts. “LOL” and “CYA” quickly pointed players toward abbreviations. Meanwhile, the purple group needed players to think of words that come after “eye,” such as eyelash and eyelid.

This puzzle was a nice balance between easy and tricky. If you grew up using old-school texting slang, today’s blue group probably felt like a walk down memory lane.