The goal is to sort 16 words into four groups of four, where each group shares a common theme. It's a daily word puzzle from The New York Times.
NYT Connections Answers (May 12): Puzzle #1065 Left You Confused? Check Hints, & Solution
NYT Connections May 12 puzzle mixed books, saint cities, long phrases, and hidden currencies. Check hints and full answers here.
- NYT Connections puzzle for May 12 featured tricky word groupings.
- Groups included substantial books, 'Saint' cities, and 'long' things.
- Hardest category involved hidden currencies with extra letters.
- Puzzle offered clever wordplay testing vocabulary and lateral thinking.
NYT Connections Answer: The New York Times’ daily word game, Connections, rolled out its May 12 puzzle, and it gave players another fun brain workout. Like always, the goal was to sort 16 words into four hidden groups. Some words looked easy at first, but today’s puzzle had a few sneaky twists that made players stop and think twice.
From books to city names and hidden word tricks, this one had a little bit of everything. If today’s game left you confused, here’s a full breakdown with hints and the final answers.
What Is Connections And How Do You Play?
Connections is a daily word puzzle from the New York Times. In this game, players see 16 words and need to sort them into four groups of four. Each group shares one common theme.
Some groups are easy to spot, but others are designed to trick you. Words may look connected at first, but they may belong somewhere else. That’s what makes the game fun and challenging.
For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which all come before the word “Figure.”
You only get four wrong guesses before the game ends. Once you make your fourth mistake, the correct answers are revealed.
Each group also has its own colour:
- Yellow (easiest)
- Green (easy)
- Blue (medium)
- Purple (hardest)
Some groups test your vocabulary, while others make you think in a totally different way.
Hints And Full Solution To NYT Connections (May 12)
Here are the official hints for today’s puzzle:
- Yellow hint: Not quite light reading.
- Green hint: Holy locations.
- Blue hint: They go the distance.
- Purple hint: Just a little extra.
Extra hints:
- You need to remove a letter from some words to uncover the link.
- Every group has at least one word containing the letter “O.”
One word from each group to help you:
- Yellow: Tome
- Green: Paulo
- Blue: Division
- Purple: Rando
If you still need help, here’s the full solution.
Full Solution for May 12:
- Yellow (Substantial Book): Opus, Tome, Volume, Work
- Green ('Saint' Cities): Monica, Paulo, Petersburg, Salvador
- Blue ('Long' Things): Distance, Division, Johns, Weekend
- Purple (Currencies Plus a Letter): Franci, Rando, Realm, Wonk
Today’s puzzle had some really clever wordplay. The yellow group was all about big books or written works, with words like “tome” and “volume” standing out.
The green group was tricky because players had to think of famous city names that begin with “Saint,” like Saint Petersburg and São Paulo. The blue group linked words that can come after “long,” like long distance or long weekend.
The purple group was easily the hardest. Players had to spot currency names hidden inside words with one extra letter added. That made this group a real challenge, even for regular players.
Overall, today’s Connections puzzle was smart, tricky, and full of surprises.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the objective of the NYT Connections game?
How are the difficulty levels indicated in NYT Connections?
Each group is assigned a color to indicate its difficulty: Yellow for easiest, Green for easy, Blue for medium, and Purple for hardest.
What happens if I make too many wrong guesses in Connections?
You are allowed only four wrong guesses. Once you reach your fourth mistake, the game ends and the correct answers are revealed.
What kind of wordplay was present in the May 12th Connections puzzle?
The puzzle featured various wordplay, including substantial books (Yellow), 'Saint' cities (Green), words that follow 'long' (Blue), and currencies with an extra letter (Purple).