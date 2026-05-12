NYT Connections Answers (May 12): Puzzle #1065 Left You Confused? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NYT Connections puzzle for May 12 featured tricky word groupings.

Groups included substantial books, 'Saint' cities, and 'long' things.

Hardest category involved hidden currencies with extra letters.

Puzzle offered clever wordplay testing vocabulary and lateral thinking.

NYT Connections Answer: The New York Times’ daily word game, Connections, rolled out its May 12 puzzle, and it gave players another fun brain workout. Like always, the goal was to sort 16 words into four hidden groups. Some words looked easy at first, but today’s puzzle had a few sneaky twists that made players stop and think twice.

From books to city names and hidden word tricks, this one had a little bit of everything. If today’s game left you confused, here’s a full breakdown with hints and the final answers.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily word puzzle from the New York Times. In this game, players see 16 words and need to sort them into four groups of four. Each group shares one common theme.

Some groups are easy to spot, but others are designed to trick you. Words may look connected at first, but they may belong somewhere else. That’s what makes the game fun and challenging.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which all come before the word “Figure.”

You only get four wrong guesses before the game ends. Once you make your fourth mistake, the correct answers are revealed.

Each group also has its own colour:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

Some groups test your vocabulary, while others make you think in a totally different way.

Hints And Full Solution To NYT Connections (May 12)

Here are the official hints for today’s puzzle:

Yellow hint: Not quite light reading.

Green hint: Holy locations.

Blue hint: They go the distance.

Purple hint: Just a little extra.

Extra hints:

You need to remove a letter from some words to uncover the link.

Every group has at least one word containing the letter “O.”

One word from each group to help you:

Yellow: Tome

Green: Paulo

Blue: Division

Purple: Rando

If you still need help, here’s the full solution.

Full Solution for May 12:

Yellow (Substantial Book): Opus, Tome, Volume, Work

Green ('Saint' Cities): Monica, Paulo, Petersburg, Salvador

Blue ('Long' Things): Distance, Division, Johns, Weekend

Purple (Currencies Plus a Letter): Franci, Rando, Realm, Wonk

Today’s puzzle had some really clever wordplay. The yellow group was all about big books or written works, with words like “tome” and “volume” standing out.

The green group was tricky because players had to think of famous city names that begin with “Saint,” like Saint Petersburg and São Paulo. The blue group linked words that can come after “long,” like long distance or long weekend.

The purple group was easily the hardest. Players had to spot currency names hidden inside words with one extra letter added. That made this group a real challenge, even for regular players.

Overall, today’s Connections puzzle was smart, tricky, and full of surprises.