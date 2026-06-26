NYT Connections Answers (June 26): Puzzle 1110 Got On Your Nerves? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NYT Connections: Sports Edition challenges players with sports-themed word groups.

Players sort 16 words into four categories, ranging from easy to hardest.

June 26 solutions included colleges, golf brands, NFL coaches, and goalkeepers.

The puzzle rewarded broad sports knowledge, offering a challenging experience.

NYT Connections Answer: The New York Times' Connections: Sports Edition returned with another challenging puzzle on Friday, June 26. This special version of the popular word game tested players with sports-related themes, asking them to sort 16 words into four hidden groups.

Some categories were easy to recognise, while others needed strong sports knowledge to solve. If today's puzzle had you guessing until the end, here are all the hints and the complete answers.

What Is Connections: Sports Edition And How Do You Play?

Connections: Sports Edition follows the same rules as the regular Connections game but focuses only on sports-related words and themes.

Players are given 16 words and must sort them into four groups of four. Each group shares one common theme. While some words may seem to fit together, many are included to mislead players, making every guess important.

You can only make four incorrect guesses before the game ends and the answers are revealed.

Like the original game, the groups are arranged by difficulty:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

The game is a fun test of sports knowledge, memory, and pattern recognition. Some puzzles focus on famous teams and players, while others explore equipment, tournaments, or sports history.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections: Sports Edition (June 26)

Here are today's official hints:

Yellow: Higher education locations.

Green: Trusted names on the green.

Blue: New faces on the NFL sidelines.

Purple: The last line of defence.

Extra hints:

One group is geographical rather than athletic.

Every group except Purple has at least one word containing the letter "N."

One word from each group:

Yellow: Indiana

Green: Ping

Blue: Hafley

Purple: Meola

If you're ready for the full answers, here they are.

Full Solution for June 26:

Yellow (Indiana Colleges): Butler, Indiana, Notre Dame, Purdue

Green (Golf Equipment Brands): Callaway, Ping, PXG, Titleist

Blue (First-Year NFL Head Coaches): Brady, Hafley, Minter, Monken

Purple (USMNT World Cup Goalkeepers): Freese, Friedel, Howard, Meola

Today's Sports Edition puzzle was a real test for fans of different sports. The yellow group was the easiest, with well-known colleges from Indiana. Golf fans likely spotted the green group quickly thanks to popular equipment brands.

The blue category focused on first-year NFL head coaches, while the purple group proved to be the toughest, asking players to identify goalkeepers who have represented the United States men's national team at the FIFA World Cup. Overall, it was a fun but challenging puzzle that rewarded broad sports knowledge.