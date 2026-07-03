NYT Connections Answers (July 3): Can’t Solve Puzzle 1117? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NYT Connections, July 3, challenged players with word groups.

Themes included positive feelings, retro expressions, and negative interactions.

The purple category linked words by their 'T' sound.

NYT Connections Answer: The New York Times’ daily word game, Connections, returned with another fun puzzle on Friday, July 3. As always, players had to sort 16 words into four hidden groups based on a shared theme. Some groups were easy to spot, while others needed a bit more thought.

Like Wordle, Connections refreshes every day and has become a favourite for players who enjoy solving clever word puzzles. If today's challenge left you guessing, here are all the hints and the complete solution.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily puzzle from The New York Times where players are given 16 words. Your goal is to place them into four groups of four that all have something in common.

The game can be tricky because several words may seem like they belong together when they actually do not. These misleading words are there to make you think carefully before choosing your answers.

For example, "Hook," "Nana," "Peter," and "Wendy" are all characters from Peter Pan. Another example is "Action," "Ballpark," "Go," and "Stick," which all come before the word "Figure."

You can make only four wrong guesses before the game ends and the correct groups are revealed.

Each group has a colour that shows its difficulty:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

The puzzle changes every day, so players always get a fresh challenge with new words and different themes.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (July 3)

Here are today's official hints:

Yellow: Good vibes.

Green: Feeling good in the past!

Blue: Things you don't want directed at you.

Purple: One sound, four meanings.

Extra hints:

Two groups are based on positivity, while another is based on negativity.

Every group has at least one word containing the letter "C."

One word from each group:

Yellow: Bliss

Green: Far Out

Blue: Dirty Look

Purple: Golf Accessory

If you're ready for the answers, here they are.

Full Solution for July 3:

Yellow (Positive Feelings): Bliss, Felicity, Happiness, Warm Fuzzies

Green (Retro Expressions of Approval): Cool Beans, Far Out, Groovy, Right On

Blue (Bad Things to Give Someone): Cold Shoulder, Dirty Look, Hard Time, Runaround

Purple (What Things Pronounced "T" Might Refer To): Golf Accessory, Hot Drink, Gossip, Shirt

Today's puzzle had a fun mix of happy words, old-fashioned sayings, and clever wordplay. The yellow and green groups could easily confuse players because both had positive themes. The blue group was more straightforward, focusing on things nobody wants to receive.

The purple group was the trickiest, as every answer was linked by something that is pronounced like the letter "T." It was another enjoyable Connections puzzle that rewarded careful thinking and attention to detail.