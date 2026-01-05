NYT Connections Answers (January 5): Puzzle #938 Made You Go Bonkers? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times’ daily word game, Connections, is back with the Monday, January 5 puzzle, and this one made many players pause and think. As always, the goal was to sort 16 words into four hidden groups. At first glance, the list looked simple, but the puzzle quickly showed its tricky side. Some words felt like they clearly belonged together, while others pushed players in the wrong direction.

Like Wordle, Connections resets every day and keeps players coming back for that “aha” moment. If today’s puzzle slowed you down, here is a clear and easy breakdown with hints and the full solution.

What Is Connections & How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily word puzzle where you are given 16 words and asked to divide them into four groups of four. Each group shares a common idea or theme. The hard part is that many words seem like they could fit in more than one group, which is done on purpose to confuse you.

For example, words like “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” all point to Peter Pan characters. In another case, “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick” all come before the word “Figure.”

You only get four chances to make mistakes. If you make a fourth wrong guess, the game ends and the answers are shown. To help players understand difficulty, each group has a colour:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

The puzzle may look small, but it really tests how well you notice patterns and small details.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (January 5)

Here are the official hints for Monday, January 5:

Yellow: Look for common digital activities.

Green: These words aren't "nearby".

Blue: See anything artsy?

Purple: This theme concerns a certain letter.

Extra hints to help you think:

"Brutal" and "extreme" are in different groups.

Try grouping words with the same starting letter.

One word from each group was also revealed:

Yellow: Comment

Green: Pole

Blue: Manner

Purple: Very

If you needed an even bigger push, here are the group themes:

Yellow: Things You Can Do On Social Media

Green: Furthest Point

Blue: Art Movements, With "-ism"

Purple: What "V" Might Mean

Full Answer For Monday, January 5:

Yellow (Things You Can Do On Social Media): Comment, Like, Lurk, Post

Green (Furthest Point): End, Extreme, Opposite, Pole

Blue (Art Movements, With "-ism"): Brutal, Impression, Manner, Real

Purple (What "V" Might Mean): Five, Versus, Very, Volt

This puzzle rewarded players who noticed shared starting letters and meanings. The social media group was the easiest for most, while the art movements needed a bit more thought. The “V” group was clever and fun once it clicked. Overall, a smart and balanced Connections puzzle for the start of the week.