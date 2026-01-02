Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeGamingNYT Connections Answers (January 2): Puzzle #935 Bounced Off Your Head? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections Answers (January 2): Puzzle #935 Bounced Off Your Head? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections January 2 puzzle mixed writing, habits, benchmarks, and tricky word cuts. See today’s hints and full solution here.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 02 Jan 2026 10:27 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times’ daily word game, Connections, is back with its January 2 puzzle, and it gave many players a real thinking workout. The goal stayed the same: take 16 simple-looking words and sort them into four hidden groups. Even though the words look easy, the links between them are not always clear at first. 

Like Wordle, Connections resets every day and has become a daily habit for many players who enjoy spotting patterns and making smart guesses. If today’s puzzle felt confusing, this guide will walk you through the hints and the full solution in a very simple way.

What Is Connections & How Do You Play?

Connections is a word puzzle where you are shown 16 words on a grid. Your job is to group them into four sets of four words. Each group has one shared idea or theme.

The tricky part is that some words look like they belong together, but they don’t. These are placed on purpose to confuse you.

For example, words like “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” all connect to Peter Pan. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which all come before the word “Figure.”

You only get four wrong tries. If you make four mistakes, the game ends, and the answers show up. Each group also has a colour that shows difficulty:

  • Yellow (easiest)
  • Green (easy)
  • Blue (medium)
  • Purple (hardest)

This is what makes Connections fun but also tricky. You have to slow down and think carefully.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (January 2)

Here are the official hints for today’s puzzle:

  • Yellow: Using a pen and paper.
  • Green: "That's their thing."
  • Blue: You can use this to make comparisons.
  • Purple: They’re missing something.

Extra hints:

  • Every theme contains a three-letter word.
  • "Number" and "metric" are in different groups.

One word from each group for extra help:

  • Yellow: Record
  • Green: Number
  • Blue: Metric
  • Purple: Hive

Connections groups for today:

  • Yellow: Write
  • Green: Shtick
  • Blue: Benchmark
  • Purple: Vegetables Minus Starting Letter

Full Answer for Friday, January 2:

  • Yellow (Write): Jot, Log, Note, Record
  • Green (Shtick): Bit, Gag, Number, Routine
  • Blue (Benchmark): Bar, Example, Metric, Standard
  • Purple (Vegetables Minus Starting Letter): Ale, Eek, Hive, Quash

This puzzle was clever because many words felt like they could fit in more than one place. The writing group was easier once “jot” and “note” clicked. The green group was tricky because “number” feels mathematical at first. 

The purple group was the hardest, as it needed you to think about vegetables with missing first letters. Overall, it was a smart and balanced puzzle.

Related Video

News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 02 Jan 2026 10:27 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming TECHNOLOGY NYT Connections
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Cities
Sewer Bacteria Found In Drinking Water As Death Toll Rises In Indore Diarrhoea Outbreak
Sewer Bacteria Found In Drinking Water As Death Toll Rises In Indore Diarrhoea Outbreak
India
'I Think Of Your Words...': Zohran Mamdani Sends Handwritten Note To Jailed Activist Umar Khalid
'I Think Of Your Words...': Zohran Mamdani Sends Handwritten Note To Jailed Activist Umar Khalid
World
Several Killed As Protests Against Khamenei Over Economy Turns Violent In Iran: Reports
Several Killed As Protests Against Khamenei Over Economy Turns Violent In Iran: Reports
World
Attacked With Sharp Weapon, Set Ablaze With Petrol: Wife Of Hindu Man Lynched In Bangladesh
Attacked With Sharp Weapon, Set Ablaze With Petrol: Wife Of Hindu Man Lynched In Bangladesh
Advertisement

Videos

Astrology Forecast 2026: Astrology Forecast Flags Health, Power Challenges for Trump in 2026s
Breaking News: Indore Water Contamination Tragedy, Seven Dead, Minister’s Remarks Spark Outrage
Breaking: Row Over SRK Buying Bangladeshi Player Amid Hindu Rights Anger
New Year 2026: India Welcomes New Year 2026 with Celebrations, Sunrise Rituals and Devotion
Bengal Assembly: Amit Shah Gives BJP Leaders Winning Mantra for Bengal 2026 Elections
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
Opinion | From Washington DC To Dhaka-India To Confront A Tougher World In 2026
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget