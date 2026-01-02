NYT Connections Answers (January 2): Puzzle #935 Bounced Off Your Head? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times’ daily word game, Connections, is back with its January 2 puzzle, and it gave many players a real thinking workout. The goal stayed the same: take 16 simple-looking words and sort them into four hidden groups. Even though the words look easy, the links between them are not always clear at first.

Like Wordle, Connections resets every day and has become a daily habit for many players who enjoy spotting patterns and making smart guesses. If today’s puzzle felt confusing, this guide will walk you through the hints and the full solution in a very simple way.

What Is Connections & How Do You Play?

Connections is a word puzzle where you are shown 16 words on a grid. Your job is to group them into four sets of four words. Each group has one shared idea or theme.

The tricky part is that some words look like they belong together, but they don’t. These are placed on purpose to confuse you.

For example, words like “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” all connect to Peter Pan. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which all come before the word “Figure.”

You only get four wrong tries. If you make four mistakes, the game ends, and the answers show up. Each group also has a colour that shows difficulty:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

This is what makes Connections fun but also tricky. You have to slow down and think carefully.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (January 2)

Here are the official hints for today’s puzzle:

Yellow: Using a pen and paper.

Green: "That's their thing."

Blue: You can use this to make comparisons.

Purple: They’re missing something.

Extra hints:

Every theme contains a three-letter word.

"Number" and "metric" are in different groups.

One word from each group for extra help:

Yellow: Record

Green: Number

Blue: Metric

Purple: Hive

Connections groups for today:

Yellow: Write

Green: Shtick

Blue: Benchmark

Purple: Vegetables Minus Starting Letter

Full Answer for Friday, January 2:

Yellow (Write): Jot, Log, Note, Record

Green (Shtick): Bit, Gag, Number, Routine

Blue (Benchmark): Bar, Example, Metric, Standard

Purple (Vegetables Minus Starting Letter): Ale, Eek, Hive, Quash

This puzzle was clever because many words felt like they could fit in more than one place. The writing group was easier once “jot” and “note” clicked. The green group was tricky because “number” feels mathematical at first.

The purple group was the hardest, as it needed you to think about vegetables with missing first letters. Overall, it was a smart and balanced puzzle.