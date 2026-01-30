NYT Connections Answers (January 30): Puzzle #963 Left You Puzzled? Check Hints, & Solution

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeGamingNYT Connections Answers (January 30): Puzzle #963 Left You Puzzled? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections January 30 puzzle featured grooming tools, sticky items, and clever word links. See hints and full answers here.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 30 Jan 2026 11:25 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times’ daily word puzzle, Connections, is back for Friday, January 30, and today’s grid had a nice balance of easy and tricky ideas. As always, players were given 16 words and asked to sort them into four groups of four. Each group shared a hidden link, but the game also included misleading words that could easily send you in the wrong direction. 

Like Wordle, Connections resets every day and has become a favourite for players who enjoy spotting patterns and thinking carefully before tapping their answers. If today’s puzzle slowed you down, here’s a full and simple breakdown with hints and solutions.

What Is Connections & How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily word game from The New York Times. You see 16 words on the screen. Your goal is to put them into four groups, with four words in each group. Every group has one shared idea or meaning.

The tricky part is that some words look like they belong together, but they don’t. These are placed on purpose to confuse you. You can only make four mistakes. If you make a fourth wrong guess, the game ends and the answers show up.

Each group also has a colour that shows how hard it is:

  • Yellow is the easiest
  • Green is easy
  • Blue is medium
  • Purple is the hardest

You can shuffle the words to see them in a new order, and once you finish, you can share your results online.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (January 30)

Here are the hints for today’s puzzle:

  • Yellow: Think of “land”.
  • Green: They may be used to look good.
  • Blue: Does it stick?
  • Purple: Add a body part.

Extra hints:

  • Every group has a word starting with “T” or “P”.
  • “Compact” and “Cluster” are not in the same group.

One word from each group:

  • Yellow: Pocket
  • Green: Compact
  • Blue: Sticker
  • Purple: Helping

Connections Groups for Today:

  • Yellow: Region
  • Green: Grooming Items
  • Blue: Things With Adhesive Surfaces
  • Purple: ___ Hand

Full Answer for Friday, January 30:

  • Yellow (Region): Area, Cluster, Patch, Pocket
  • Green (Grooming Items): Comb, Compact, Nail File, Tweezers
  • Blue (Things With Adhesive Surfaces): Band-Aid, Lint Roller, Sticker, Tape
  • Purple (___ Hand): Helping, Minute, Poker, Upper

Today’s puzzle was friendly once the themes clicked. The grooming items group stood out quickly to many players. The adhesive group was also clear once “Band-Aid” and “Sticker” were spotted.

The hardest part for some was the purple group, which needed you to think of words that come before “hand.” Overall, it was a neat and satisfying Connections puzzle to end the week.

What is the NYT Connections game?

Connections is a daily word puzzle from The New York Times where you group 16 words into four categories of four based on a shared theme.

How do you win at Connections?

You win by correctly identifying the four themed groups of words. You have a limit of four mistakes before the game ends.

What do the colors in Connections mean?

The colors indicate difficulty: Yellow is easiest, Green is easy, Blue is medium, and Purple is the hardest.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 30 Jan 2026 11:25 AM (IST)
