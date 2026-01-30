NYT Connections Answers (January 30): Puzzle #963 Left You Puzzled? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times’ daily word puzzle, Connections, is back for Friday, January 30, and today’s grid had a nice balance of easy and tricky ideas. As always, players were given 16 words and asked to sort them into four groups of four. Each group shared a hidden link, but the game also included misleading words that could easily send you in the wrong direction.

Like Wordle, Connections resets every day and has become a favourite for players who enjoy spotting patterns and thinking carefully before tapping their answers. If today’s puzzle slowed you down, here’s a full and simple breakdown with hints and solutions.

What Is Connections & How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily word game from The New York Times. You see 16 words on the screen. Your goal is to put them into four groups, with four words in each group. Every group has one shared idea or meaning.

The tricky part is that some words look like they belong together, but they don’t. These are placed on purpose to confuse you. You can only make four mistakes. If you make a fourth wrong guess, the game ends and the answers show up.

Each group also has a colour that shows how hard it is:

Yellow is the easiest

Green is easy

Blue is medium

Purple is the hardest

You can shuffle the words to see them in a new order, and once you finish, you can share your results online.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (January 30)

Here are the hints for today’s puzzle:

Yellow: Think of “land”.

Green: They may be used to look good.

Blue: Does it stick?

Purple: Add a body part.

Extra hints:

Every group has a word starting with “T” or “P”.

“Compact” and “Cluster” are not in the same group.

One word from each group:

Yellow: Pocket

Green: Compact

Blue: Sticker

Purple: Helping

Connections Groups for Today:

Yellow: Region

Green: Grooming Items

Blue: Things With Adhesive Surfaces

Purple: ___ Hand

Full Answer for Friday, January 30:

Yellow (Region): Area, Cluster, Patch, Pocket

Green (Grooming Items): Comb, Compact, Nail File, Tweezers

Blue (Things With Adhesive Surfaces): Band-Aid, Lint Roller, Sticker, Tape

Purple (___ Hand): Helping, Minute, Poker, Upper

Today’s puzzle was friendly once the themes clicked. The grooming items group stood out quickly to many players. The adhesive group was also clear once “Band-Aid” and “Sticker” were spotted.

The hardest part for some was the purple group, which needed you to think of words that come before “hand.” Overall, it was a neat and satisfying Connections puzzle to end the week.