NYT Connections Answers (January 27): Puzzle #960 Left You Confused? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections Answers: The New York Times’ daily word game, Connections, is back with its Tuesday, January 27 puzzle, and this one is full of clever twists. Players once again had to sort 16 words into four hidden groups. It sounds easy, but the puzzle quickly becomes tricky when words seem to fit in more than one place.

Like Wordle, Connections refreshes every day and keeps players hooked with its mix of logic, pattern spotting, and small surprises. If today’s grid felt confusing, don’t worry, everything you need is right here.

What Is Connections & How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily word puzzle where you are given 16 words. Your goal is to sort them into four groups of four words. Each group shares a hidden theme.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which all come before the word “Figure.”

The challenge is that many words look like they belong together even when they don’t. These are called red herrings. You only get four wrong tries. On the fourth mistake, the game ends and the answers are shown.

Each group is also colour-coded by difficulty:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

That small colour system helps players understand which group is meant to be simpler and which one is meant to trip them up.

Hints & Full Solution To NYT Connections (January 27)

Here are today’s hints:

Yellow: "He's a funny guy."

Green: Think of hockey.

Blue: They're characters from a famous story.

Purple: Focus on the first half.

Extra hints:

There are two sports themes in this puzzle.

There's no "Batman" theme in this Connections puzzle.

One word from each group:

Yellow: Joker

Green: Devil

Blue: Robin

Purple: Ballroom

The four Connections groups for today are:

Yellow: Quite The Laugh

Green: NHL Team Member

Blue: First Words Of Robin Hood Character Names

Purple: Starting With Baseball Gear

Full Answer for Tuesday, January 27:

Yellow (Quite The Laugh): Card, Character, Cutup, Joker

Green (NHL Team Member): Devil, Flyer, Penguin, Ranger

Blue (First Words Of Robin Hood Character Names): Friar, Maid, Robin, Sheriff

Purple (Starting With Baseball Gear): Ballroom, Basement, Batmobile, Capstone

This puzzle was sneaky in a fun way. Many players saw “Batmobile” and expected a Batman theme, but that was just a trick. The hockey teams helped shape the green group, while the Robin Hood names made the blue group feel like a storybook moment.

The purple group was all about spotting words that start with baseball gear. It was a smart mix of humour, sports, and wordplay, classic Connections fun.