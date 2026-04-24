NYT Connections Answers (April 24): Puzzle #1047 Left You Puzzled? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom April 24 NYT Connections puzzle features food and objects.

Categories include pizza ingredients, octopus traits, and blades.

Tricky purple category links words to different meanings of 'cab'.

NYT Connections: The New York Times’ daily puzzle, Connections, dropped its Friday, April 24 challenge, and it turned out to be a fun mix of food, objects, and tricky word links. Players once again had to sort 16 words into four hidden groups. At first glance, some words felt easy to group, but a few clever twists made the puzzle more challenging than expected.

Like always, Connections resets every day and keeps players coming back for that quick brain workout. If today’s puzzle got you stuck, here’s a simple breakdown of the hints and the full solution.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily word puzzle where you are given 16 words. Your task is to group them into four sets of four based on a shared idea.

It may sound easy, but many words are designed to confuse you. Some look like they belong together, but actually don’t. That’s what makes the game tricky and fun at the same time.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all characters from Peter Pan. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which all come before the word “Figure.”

You can only make four mistakes. After the fourth wrong guess, the game ends and shows the answers.

Each group also has a colour to show how hard it is:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

Some groups are based on meaning, while others depend on sound or word usage. That’s why it’s important to look at each word carefully.

Hints And Full Solution To NYT Connections (April 24)

Here are the hints for today’s puzzle:

Yellow hint: Tasty morsels

Green hint: Eight-armed traits.

Blue hint: Look out! They’re sharp.

Purple hint: One word found in multiple places.

Extra hints:

One group depends on a shortened word.

Every group except purple has at least one word with the letter “G.”

One word from each group:

Yellow: Pepperoni

Green: Ink

Blue: Lawn Mower

Purple: Calloway

Now here are the full answers.

Full Solution for April 24:

Yellow (Pizza Ingredients): Cheese, Dough, Pepperoni, Tomato Sauce

Green (Associated With Octopuses): Arms, Ink, Intelligence, Suction Cups

Blue (They Have Blades): Grass, Helicopter, Ice Skates, Lawn Mower

Purple (What 'Cab' Might Refer To): Cabin, Calloway, Red Wine, Taxi

This puzzle was a nice balance of easy and tricky. The pizza group was quick to spot, especially with words like cheese and pepperoni. The octopus group was also fun, with words like ink and suction cups clearly linking together.

The blue group needed a bit more thinking, as blades can appear in many objects like helicopters and lawn mowers. The purple group was the trickiest, as it depended on understanding what “cab” could mean in different contexts.

You made it to the end of another Connections puzzle! And it was a good one, too! The last few Connections puzzles have really given me a run for my money, so it was nice to make some quick connections for a change.

Of course, it wasn't all smooth sailing, though. Calloway certainly had me stumped for a while. But, of course, it was referring to Cab Calloway, an American jazz singer most popular during the 30s and 40s.

On a somewhat unrelated note, is anyone else hungry? Good thing I do my Connections in the morning, because the yellow group got my tummy grumbling!