NYT Connections Answers (April 21): Puzzle #1044 Made You Sob? Check Hints, & Solution

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom NYT Connections puzzle groups words by themes.

Categories included slow walking, nonsense words, bag types.

Hardest group linked words to James Bond movie titles.

NYT Connections: The New York Times’ daily brain teaser, Connections, dropped its Tuesday, April 21 puzzle, and it turned out to be a tricky one for many players. The goal, as always, was to sort 16 words into four hidden groups. While some links felt easy at first, others needed deeper thinking. Connections resets every day and keeps players hooked with its mix of simple words and clever twists. If today’s puzzle left you confused, don’t worry, here’s a full and simple breakdown with hints and the final answers.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily word puzzle where you get 16 words. Your job is to group them into four sets of four based on a shared theme.

It sounds simple, but it can get tricky. Some words look like they belong together but are actually there to confuse you. These are called red herrings.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which all go before the word “Figure.”

You only get four wrong tries. If you make four mistakes, the game ends and shows you the correct answers.

Each group also has a colour to show difficulty:

Yellow (easiest)

Green (easy)

Blue (medium)

Purple (hardest)

Sometimes the connection is about meaning. Sometimes it is about how the word sounds. And sometimes, it is about missing parts of words. That’s what makes Connections fun and a bit challenging.

Hints And Full Solution To NYT Connections (April 21)

Here are the official hints for today’s puzzle:

Yellow hint: There's no rush.

Green hint: Sounds like nonsense, to me!

Blue hint: Worn, not carried.

Purple hint: The names don't end here.

Extra hints:

Some words are incomplete.

Every group except purple has at least one word with the letter “B.”

One word from each group:

Yellow: Stroll

Green: Bull

Blue: Saddle

Purple: Octopus

If you’re ready for the full solution, here it is.

Full Solution for April 21:

Yellow (Amble (In)): Breeze, Mosey, Stroll, Waltz

Green (Balderdash): Baloney, Bilge, Bull, Bunk

Blue (Kinds of Bags): Crossbody, Hobo, Messenger, Saddle

Purple (Starts Of One-Word James Bond Move Titles): Gold, Moon, Octopus, Thunder

This puzzle had a nice mix of easy and tricky parts. The yellow group was about slow walking, like a stroll or a mosey. The green group was all about nonsense words like bull and bunk.

The blue group focused on types of bags, like crossbody and messenger bags. That one was quite simple once you saw the pattern.

The purple group was the hardest. These words looked random at first. But they are actually the starting parts of famous James Bond movie titles like “Goldfinger,” “Moonraker,” “Octopussy,” and “Thunderball.” If you didn’t know that, this group was very hard to spot.

Overall, today’s puzzle was fun but a bit tricky, especially the purple group.