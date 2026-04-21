Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeGamingNYT Connections Answers (April 21): Puzzle #1044 Made You Sob? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections Answers (April 21): Puzzle #1044 Made You Sob? Check Hints, & Solution

NYT Connections April 21 puzzle mixed slow walks, nonsense words, bags, and James Bond clues. See hints and full answers here.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 21 Apr 2026 01:12 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • NYT Connections puzzle groups words by themes.
  • Categories included slow walking, nonsense words, bag types.
  • Hardest group linked words to James Bond movie titles.

NYT Connections: The New York Times’ daily brain teaser, Connections, dropped its Tuesday, April 21 puzzle, and it turned out to be a tricky one for many players. The goal, as always, was to sort 16 words into four hidden groups. While some links felt easy at first, others needed deeper thinking. Connections resets every day and keeps players hooked with its mix of simple words and clever twists. If today’s puzzle left you confused, don’t worry, here’s a full and simple breakdown with hints and the final answers.

What Is Connections And How Do You Play?

Connections is a daily word puzzle where you get 16 words. Your job is to group them into four sets of four based on a shared theme.

It sounds simple, but it can get tricky. Some words look like they belong together but are actually there to confuse you. These are called red herrings.

For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all Peter Pan characters. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which all go before the word “Figure.”

You only get four wrong tries. If you make four mistakes, the game ends and shows you the correct answers.

Each group also has a colour to show difficulty:

  • Yellow (easiest)
  • Green (easy)
  • Blue (medium)
  • Purple (hardest)

Sometimes the connection is about meaning. Sometimes it is about how the word sounds. And sometimes, it is about missing parts of words. That’s what makes Connections fun and a bit challenging.

Hints And Full Solution To NYT Connections (April 21)

Here are the official hints for today’s puzzle:

  • Yellow hint: There's no rush.
  • Green hint: Sounds like nonsense, to me!
  • Blue hint: Worn, not carried.
  • Purple hint: The names don't end here.

Extra hints:

  • Some words are incomplete.
  • Every group except purple has at least one word with the letter “B.”

One word from each group:

  • Yellow: Stroll
  • Green: Bull
  • Blue: Saddle
  • Purple: Octopus

If you’re ready for the full solution, here it is.

Full Solution for April 21:

  • Yellow (Amble (In)): Breeze, Mosey, Stroll, Waltz
  • Green (Balderdash): Baloney, Bilge, Bull, Bunk
  • Blue (Kinds of Bags): Crossbody, Hobo, Messenger, Saddle
  • Purple (Starts Of One-Word James Bond Move Titles): Gold, Moon, Octopus, Thunder

This puzzle had a nice mix of easy and tricky parts. The yellow group was about slow walking, like a stroll or a mosey. The green group was all about nonsense words like bull and bunk.

The blue group focused on types of bags, like crossbody and messenger bags. That one was quite simple once you saw the pattern.

The purple group was the hardest. These words looked random at first. But they are actually the starting parts of famous James Bond movie titles like “Goldfinger,” “Moonraker,” “Octopussy,” and “Thunderball.” If you didn’t know that, this group was very hard to spot.

Overall, today’s puzzle was fun but a bit tricky, especially the purple group.

Related Video

News headlines at this hour in fatafat style | 6 December 2021

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the goal of the NYT Connections puzzle?

The goal is to sort 16 words into four groups of four based on a shared theme. Some words might seem to fit but are red herrings.

How many incorrect guesses do you get in Connections?

You only get four wrong tries. If you make four mistakes, the game ends and reveals the correct answers.

What do the colors in Connections represent?

The colors indicate the difficulty of each group. Yellow is the easiest, followed by green, blue, and purple as the hardest.

What kind of themes can Connections puzzles have?

Themes can be based on meaning, how words sound, or even missing parts of words, making the puzzle both fun and challenging.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie Sharma is a technology journalist at ABP Live English, focused on breaking down complex tech stories into clear, reader-friendly narratives. Gaining hands-on experience in digital storytelling and news writing with leading publications, Annie believes technology should feel accessible rather than overwhelming, and follows a clear, reader-first approach in her work.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at annies@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 21 Apr 2026 01:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Gaming TECHNOLOGY NYT Connections
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Gaming
NYT Connections Answers (April 21): Puzzle #1044 Made You Sob? Check Hints, & Solution
NYT Connections Answers (April 21): Puzzle #1044 Made You Sob? Check Hints, & Solution
Gaming
Wordle Answer Today (April 21): Puzzle #1767 Too Hard For You? Check Hints, & Solution
Wordle Answer Today (April 21): Puzzle #1767 Too Hard For You? Check Hints, & Solution
Gaming
Want More Kills With Chamber? Start With These Maps And Guns
Want More Kills With Chamber? Start With These Maps And Guns
Gaming
Garena Free Fire Max Codes (April 20): Want To Unlock Diamonds, Skins, Bundles, More Rewards For Free? Here’s How
Garena Free Fire Max Codes (April 20): Want To Unlock Diamonds, Skins, Bundles, More
Advertisement

Videos

LOCAL INCIDENT: Fire Breaks Out at Crossing Republik Market in Ghaziabad, No Casualties Reported
BREAKING UPDATE: Bihar Power Tussle: CM Samrat Chauhary Reverses Vijay Sinha’s Orders, Sparks Internal Rift
PRESS CONFERENCE: Kejriwal Backs Stalin, Slams BJP-NDA Ahead of Tamil Nadu Election Campaign Intensification
ELECTION CAMPAIGN: Jhalmuri Moment Sparks Bengal Campaign Firestorm as Modi Video Triggers BJP–TMC Clash
Breaking News: Jhalmuri Politics Heats Up in Bengal as Modi Visit Sparks Mamata vs BJP Clash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why India Has Invited 54 African Leaders
Opinion
Embed widget