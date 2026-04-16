The goal is to group 16 words into four sets of four, where each set shares a common theme or idea.
NYT Connections Answers (April 16): Puzzle #1039 Left You Confused? Check Hints, & Solution
NYT Connections April 16 puzzle mixed teasing words, thermostat settings, and Catwoman clues. Check hints and full solution here.
- NYT Connections puzzle presented four distinct word groupings.
- The game challenges players to find four categories of words.
- Hints and solutions revealed themes like teasing and catwoman costume.
NYT Connections: The New York Times’ daily puzzle, Connections, dropped its Thursday, April 16 challenge, and it turned out to be a tricky one for many players. The goal was simple on paper: group 16 words into four sets, but the actual solving needed careful thinking. Some words looked like they fit together, but they didn’t.
That’s what makes Connections so fun and frustrating at the same time. If today’s puzzle confused you, here’s a simple and clear breakdown with hints and the full answer.
What Is Connections And How Do You Play?
Connections is a daily word game where you are given 16 words. Your job is to sort them into four groups of four words each. Every group shares a common idea or theme.
It may sound easy, but the puzzle is designed to trick you. Many words look like they belong together, but they are actually there to confuse you.
For example, “Hook,” “Nana,” “Peter,” and “Wendy” are all characters from Peter Pan. Another example is “Action,” “Ballpark,” “Go,” and “Stick,” which all come before the word “Figure.”
You only get four wrong tries. If you make four mistakes, the game ends and shows the answers.
Each group also has a difficulty level:
- Yellow (easiest)
- Green (easy)
- Blue (medium)
- Purple (hardest)
Some groups are based on meaning, some on how words are used, and some on patterns. That’s why you need to think in different ways to solve it.
Hints And Full Solution To NYT Connections (April 16)
Here are today’s hints:
- Yellow hint: Poking fun.
- Green hint: Is it getting a little chilly in here?
- Blue hint: Feline features.
- Purple hint: Familiar pairings.
Extra hints:
- One set is missing a bit.
- Every group except green has at least one word with the letter “S.”
One word from each group:
- Yellow: Ride
- Green: Cool
- Blue: Claws
- Purple: Wheels
If you’re still stuck, here are the group themes:
- Yellow: Tease
- Green: Thermostat Settings
- Blue: Features of a Catwoman Costume
- Purple: Training ___
Full Solution for April 16:
- Yellow (Tease): Needle, Rib, Ride, Roast
- Green (Thermostat Settings): Auto, Cool, Fan, Heat
- Blue (Features of a Catwoman Costume): Bodysuit, Claws, Mask, Whip
- Purple (Training ___): Bra, Camp, Day, Wheels
Today’s puzzle was quite sneaky. The yellow group was harder than expected because words like “needle” are not commonly used for teasing. The green group was more straightforward with thermostat settings like “cool” and “heat.”
The blue group was fun if you thought about Catwoman, with items like claws, a whip, and a mask. The purple group clicked once you noticed common phrases like “training wheels” and “training day.”
Overall, this puzzle had a nice mix of easy and tricky ideas. Some connections were obvious, while others needed a second look.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the objective of the NYT Connections puzzle?
How many wrong tries are allowed in Connections?
You are allowed four wrong tries. If you make four mistakes, the game ends and reveals the answers.
What are the difficulty levels for each group in Connections?
The groups have difficulty levels indicated by colors: Yellow (easiest), Green (easy), Blue (medium), and Purple (hardest).
What kind of themes can be found in Connections groups?
Themes can be based on the meaning of words, how they are used, or patterns, requiring different ways of thinking to solve.