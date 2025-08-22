Nvidia GeForce Now Cloud Gaming Finally Coming To India: Check Out Expected Date, Features

Nvidia GeForce Now: Nvidia has confirmed that its cloud gaming platform, GeForce Now, is officially rolling out in India this November. The service, which recently launched in Thailand, will be introduced to Indian players through a partnership with Brothers Picture. For gamers in the country, this means access to high-performance PC gaming without investing in expensive rigs, as titles will be streamed directly from Nvidia’s upgraded servers.

GeForce Now is designed to bring console-beating performance to a wide range of devices, allowing users to enjoy advanced visuals, AI-driven enhancements, and smooth gameplay on anything from handheld consoles to smart TVs.

Nvidia confirms GeForce Now India launch is November 2025 via a Gamescom blog post. Just a single line. No specifics given. #gamescom #geforcenow #india #pcgaming https://t.co/RUYuTwvW4f — Rishi Alwani | 0451 (@RishiAlwani) August 22, 2025

Pricing And Game Lineup

Globally, the Ultimate plan is available for $19.99 (roughly Rs 1,750) per month or $199.99 (about Rs 17,500) annually. The Performance plan comes in at $9.99 (around Rs 870) per month. Each subscription includes 100GB of cloud storage, with options to expand at extra cost.

India-specific pricing will be announced closer to launch.

The timing could not be better for Indian gamers. Major titles like Borderlands 4, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7, Dying Light: The Beast, and The Outer Worlds 2 are all scheduled for release later this year and will be available on GeForce Now from day one.

Other anticipated games, such as Arc Raiders, Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2, and Hell Is Us are also joining the lineup, making the November launch a significant milestone for cloud gaming in India.

Powered By The Blackwell RTX Upgrade

The India debut lines up with Nvidia’s most significant platform upgrade yet. In September, the company introduced its new Blackwell RTX architecture, which enables RTX 5080-level performance via the cloud. Nvidia claims the upgraded servers deliver up to 62 teraflops of computing power, more than triple what current-generation consoles can manage. This leap is expected to enhance ray tracing, improve rendering speeds, and sharpen overall game fidelity.

Premium subscribers will also unlock “Install-to-Play,” a feature that allows certain titles to be installed directly in the cloud. Nvidia says this expands the game catalogue to nearly 4,500, including more than 2,200 available on Steam.

Boosted Visuals And Lower Latency

Nvidia is placing a strong emphasis on streaming quality. Gamers will be able to stream up to 5K resolution at 120fps with DLSS 4 and Multi Frame Generation enabled. A new cinematic mode will bring richer colours and sharper text, while Nvidia Reflex promises ultra-low latency — with competitive players benefitting from 1080p streams at up to 360fps and delays under 30 milliseconds.

Device compatibility is also expanding. Steam Deck users can expect 90fps streaming, Lenovo Legion Go handhelds will push 4K at 120fps, and LG monitors will support up to 5K resolution. Certain LG TVs will even handle 4K 120Hz cloud play without needing additional hardware. Mac users aren’t left behind either, as they will also gain access to the Blackwell upgrade.