Tecno Spark Go 5G With 6,000mAh Battery, 6.7-Inch Screen Launched: Check Out Price, Specifications

Tecno Spark Go 5G With 6,000mAh Battery, 6.7-Inch Screen Launched: Check Out Price, Specifications

Tecno Spark Go is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 SoC, with a total of 8GB of RAM (including virtual).

By : ABP Live Tech | Updated at : 14 Aug 2025 04:19 PM (IST)

If you are done with your old phone and want something affordable yet feature-packed, you are in for a treat. Tecno's new Spark Go 5G is now out for the grab and is best for students, content creators, and young professionals who want to stay under budget but don't want to compromise on features. With a perfect mix of design, performance, and smart AI, this phone is made for everyday use.

Tecno Spark Go Price In India, Availability

The new Spark Go from Tecno will be available in Sky Blue, Ink Black, Turquoise Green, and Bikaner Red colourways. 

It will be available in a single 4GB + 128GB storage variant, priced at Rs 9,999. The phone will go on sale starting August 21 across all retail outlets.

ALSO READ: Infinix HOT 60 5G+ Review: Champagne Gaming On A Soft Drinks Budget

Tecno Spark Go Specifications

Tecno Spark Go 5G is not merely about performance. It is also bundled with Ella AI, Tecno's homegrown AI-powered assistance, which is capable of processing multiple Indian languages such as Hindi, Bengali, Tamil, Gujarati and Marathi. 

It makes tasks like searching, writing, translating, and doing daily chores much easier. The AI is aimed to be personal and make you save time and remain productive with an intuitive experience on your phone.

The Spark Go 5G has a 6,000mAh battery and is slim and light, measuring 7.99mm, unusual for a phone with such a large battery. The 6.74-inch screen at 120Hz makes scrolling, gaming, and video playback pleasantly smooth. Throw in IP64 water and dust resistance, and you have a device that can handle everything it unexpected monsoon downpour or a frantic day of adventure.

With a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 processor, the phone has 8 GB of RAM (4 GB + 4 GB virtual) and 128 GB of storage, and is powered by HiOS 15 on Android 15. 


Published at : 14 Aug 2025 04:19 PM (IST)

Tecno TECHNOLOGY

