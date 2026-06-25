GTA 6 Pre-Orders, Price, Release Date: Everything You Need To Know

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom GTA 6 pre-orders are live for PS5, Xbox consoles.

Two editions available; pre-order grants early game pre-load.

Release date: November 19, 2026, following prior delays.

GTA 6: Over a decade later, Rockstar Games is finally preparing to unleash the next chapter in the Grand Theft Auto saga. GTA 6 isn't just another game release, it's shaping up to be one of the biggest entertainment launches in history. From a return to the neon-soaked streets of Vice City to a brand-new open world packed with fresh characters, Jason and Lucia, vehicles and activities, anticipation has reached fever pitch. With launch day slowly creeping closer, millions of players are eager to lock in their copy. So, here's everything you need to know about GTA 6 before release.

GTA 6 Pre-Order

GTA 6 pre-orders are now live worldwide. Having begun at 12:00 AM local time on June 25 across countries, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S users can secure their copy of the upcoming Rockstar Games title and be ready for launch.

Those who pre-order will be able to pre-load the game on their system a week before release.

There are two versions available, the Standard Edition and the Ultimate Edition, each varying by price and what content they offer.

Check Out: GTA 6 Standard vs Ultimate Edition: What's The Difference? Bonuses & Price Breakdown

GTA 6 Price

GTA 6 Standard Edition is priced at $79.99 while GTA 6 Ultimate Edition costs $99.99 (USD).

However, the prices differ by region. For example, in India, the game's two editions cost Rs 5,999 and Rs 7,499, both cheaper than their respective USD prices.

Also Check: OPINION | GTA 6 Vice City Pack Is Basically P**n For Someone Like Me

GTA 6 Release Date

Rockstar Games has set November 19, 2026 as the GTA 6 release date for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

This, of course, comes after two delays, with the title originally slated for a Fall 2025 release, which was then pushed to May 26, 2026 before finally landing on this one.

GTA 6 Map

Based on the information we know so far, the GTA 6 map will be set in the fictional state of Leonida, featuring Vice City and several other regions like Ambrosia, Port Gellhorn, Leonida Keys, Mount Kalaga National Park, and more.

Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos form the two main playable characters, in what will be the first time the series stars a voiced female protagonist.