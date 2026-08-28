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English NewsGamingGTA 6 Extended Look Is Here! Rockstar Shows Off Upcoming Game On Netflix

GTA 6 Extended Look Is Here! Rockstar Shows Off Upcoming Game On Netflix

GTA 6 Extended Look has released on Netflix, with Rockstar offering fans a detailed showcase before of the much-awaited next Grand Theft Auto installment.

Written By : Suyash Sahay |  Updated at : 28 Aug 2026 12:31 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rockstar Games released GTA 6 Extended Look on Netflix.
  • YouTube release follows six hours later.
  • GTA 6 launches November 19, 2026, after this presentation.

GTA 6 Extended Look Released: The wait is finally over. Rockstar Games has released Grand Theft Auto VI: An Extended Look, giving fans their most substantial official glimpse yet at the highly anticipated game. The presentation marks a major moment in the GTA 6 rollout, arriving just months before the game's much-anticipated launch. Rockstar has kept details surrounding the sequel tightly under wraps for years, making this extended presentation particularly significant for fans eager to see more of the game's world, characters and gameplay.

GTA 6 Extended Look: Where To Watch & Runtime

GTA 6 Extended Look has premiered on Netflix, giving subscribers the first chance to watch Rockstar Games' latest presentation.

The unusual partnership between Rockstar and Netflix has generated considerable interest, particularly because the developer has rarely offered such an extensive pre-release showcase for one of its games.

Read More: Major GTA 6 Details Revealed Ahead Of Netflix Extended Look

The presentation runs for 26 minutes, as revealed in advance by the official Netflix app listing. That makes it considerably longer than the relatively short trailers Rockstar has released previously and gives the developer considerably more time to showcase its upcoming open-world title.

Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos are the lead-duo of this long-awaited installment.

Rockstar has previously revealed that Jason has an ex-military background and became involved with drug runners, while Lucia is a fighter who has recently left prison.

Free On YouTube Later

While Netflix subscribers received the first viewing window, fans without a subscription do not have to miss out.

Rockstar will make GTA 6 Extended Look available for free on its official YouTube channel six hours after the Netflix premiere. This gives the wider gaming community access to the same presentation without requiring a Netflix subscription.

For viewers in India, the Netflix premiere took place at 12:30 AM IST on August 28, so the the free YouTube release should follow at 6:30 AM IST.

With GTA 6 scheduled to launch on November 19, 2026, the Extended Look represents another major step in Rockstar's long-awaited build-up to release.

Frequently Asked Questions

Where can fans watch the GTA 6 Extended Look?

The 'GTA 6 Extended Look' initially premiered on Netflix for subscribers. It will later be available for free on Rockstar's official YouTube channel six hours after the Netflix premiere.

How long is the GTA 6 Extended Look presentation?

The presentation runs for 26 minutes. This makes it considerably longer than previous trailers, offering a more extensive look at the upcoming open-world title.

Who are the lead characters in GTA 6?

The lead duo of GTA 6 are Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos. Jason has an ex-military background, while Lucia is a fighter who has recently left prison.

When is GTA 6 scheduled to launch?

GTA 6 is scheduled to launch on November 19, 2026. The Extended Look marks a significant step in the game's long-awaited build-up to release.

About the author Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay is a sports journalist at ABP Live English, specialising in cricket and football. He brings sharp insight, breaking down matches, moments, and narratives in a way that resonates with fans.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to him at suyashs@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 28 Aug 2026 12:31 AM (IST)
Tags :
Netflix GTA 6 Rockstar Games GTA 6 Extended Look
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