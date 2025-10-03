Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeGamingGarena Free Fire Max Codes Today (October 3): Claim Free Diamonds, Rare Loot, & More

Garena Free Fire Max Codes Today (October 3): Claim Free Diamonds, Rare Loot, & More

Claim Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for October 3, 2025, and unlock free rewards like skins, loot crates, and diamonds before they expire.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 03 Oct 2025 10:01 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today: Garena Free Fire Max continues to be one of the most popular battle royale games in India. After the original Free Fire was banned in 2022, this upgraded version became the go-to choice for gamers. With better graphics, smooth performance, and exciting new features, it has built a strong fan base across the country.

To keep players hooked, the developers at 111 Dot Studios release free redeem codes almost every day. These codes allow users to claim rewards like diamonds, skins, weapons, and outfits without spending real money.

Each redeem code is a 12-character mix of capital letters and numbers. But players need to be quick, as these codes are time-limited. They usually stay active for only about 12 hours and can be used by just the first 500 players. That’s why the daily rush to redeem them is always intense.

Garena Free Fire Exclusive Rewards & Limited Availability

By using these codes, players can unlock some of the game’s most exciting rewards. Popular prizes include the Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamond Voucher, and the Fire Head Hunting Parachute.

Since the redemptions are capped each day, it creates a big buzz among gamers. Everyone wants to be among the first to claim rewards before they run out.

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For October 3

  • H2MV9QK7L4JP
  • S7DZ4N8RK1XW
  • A9TZ3Q5LV6RM
  • Q6JP1K8NW4TV
  • P3LX6V9TM2QH
  • C9RW1J5KZ8UF
  • L6QZ3T2PV9HN
  • V5GK8M1XR4CJ
  • Y8PN2F7LQ3KD
  • D4HJ9V2MS6QX
  • B1RK7C5ZL8YT
  • N3TZ6Q4PH9MV
  • U9CF2K8LJ5WP
  • M4XK7V1QD9RH
  • G6PL3J9TV2KW
  • R2QH8M5ZN4XV
  • K7VD1P3LS9QY
  • E5MN4K8JT2QX
  • Z1JP9L6VR3KW
  • F8QK2V5ML7HN
  • T3RW6N1ZP8QJ
  • 04KL7V2MH9QP

How To Redeem Garena Free Fire Max Codes

  • Visit the official Free Fire Max Rewards Redemption website
  • Log in using Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID
  • Copy one of the above codes and paste it into the text box
  • Click Confirm to complete the process
  • Rewards will appear in your in-game mailbox, and diamonds or gold will be added directly to your wallet

Redeeming these codes daily is the easiest way for players to unlock premium rewards and make their gaming journey even more exciting.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 03 Oct 2025 10:01 AM (IST)
Tags :
Technology Gaming Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Sonam Wangchuk's Wife Moves Supreme Court Seeking His Release
Sonam Wangchuk's Wife Moves Supreme Court Seeking His Release
World
'India Won't Accept Humiliation, Modi Would Never...': Putin Warns US Against Pressure On Russian Oil Trade
'India Won't Accept Humiliation, Modi Would Never...': Putin Slams US Pressure On Russian Oil Trade
India
Zubeen Garg Death Case: Bandmate, Co-Singer Arrested; 4 Held So Far
Zubeen Garg Death Case: Bandmate, Co-Singer Arrested; 4 Held So Far
India
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi To Visit India Next Week, First High-Level Meeting After Taliban Takeover
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi To Visit India Next Week, First High-Level Meeting After Taliban Takeover
Advertisement

Videos

Bulldozer Action Underway On Illegal Mosque In Sambhal, Heavy Police Deployed
Uttar Pradesh News: Heavy Police Deployment In Sambhal As Action Planned On Illegal Mosque
Delhi Police Uncover Shocking WhatsApp Chats Of Self-Styled Guru Chaitanyananda
Police Action Planned On Illegal Mosque In Sambhal, Area Sealed With Heavy Security
Mohan Bhagwat Urges India To Strengthen Self-Reliance And Unity Amid Global Challenges
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget