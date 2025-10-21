Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Garena Free Fire Max Codes (October 21): Want Diamonds, Skins, & Crates For Free? Check This

Claim Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for October 21, 2025, and get free rewards like skins, diamonds, and loot crates today.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 21 Oct 2025 10:18 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today: Garena Free Fire Max has become one of the most loved battle royale games in India ever since Free Fire was banned in 2022. With sharper graphics, smoother gameplay, and exciting challenges, this version has won the hearts of millions of gamers.

One reason for its growing popularity is the free redeem codes that 111 Dot Studios, the developer, releases every day. These special codes allow players to get in-game rewards such as free diamonds, weapon skins, costumes, and loot crates, all without spending any real money.

Each redeem code is a 12-character mix of capital letters and numbers. But remember, these codes are not available forever. They are usually active for only 12 hours and can be used by just the first 500 players who redeem them. So, if you want to grab the rewards, you need to act fast before they expire.

Garena Free Fire Exclusive Rewards & Limited Availability

Players can use these codes on the official Free Fire Max Rewards Redemption website to claim exclusive in-game gifts. Some of the most popular rewards include the Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamond Voucher, and Fire Head Hunting Parachute.

Because of the limited number of redemptions allowed each day, the competition is always high. Gamers rush to claim the codes as soon as they are released to make sure they don’t miss out on rare and exciting items.

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For October 21

  • D4QJ9K6LN7PV
  • N8MK3Q9LV2RJ
  • S9PL7Q5LV8RJ 
  • N8MK3Q9LV2RJ 
  • J1QP7M2KR5LV
  • E5QH4L8MK9PJ
  • S6MJ2Q1LV8RP
  • J9MK2Q4LV7RP
  • F3QK5M8LN6PJ 
  • S5MJ7Q6LN9RV
  • V2QP1K8MR5LJ
  • O6QH4L9MV3PK
  • L9MK3Q5LN7RJ
  • X1QP6M8KR2PV 
  • R8QJ9K4MV1LP
  • H5PL2Q7KN6RV
  • A3MJ8M9LR5PK
  • J1QP7M2KR5LV
  • B7QH2L4MR8PJ
  • M5MJ8Q3KV6RP
  • G9QK1M7LN4PJ
  • Y2PL5Q8MR3VK
  • E5QH4L8MK9PJ
  • S6MJ2Q1LV8RP
  • J4PL6Q8KR7MV
  • E9QK2M3LV4PJ 
  • B7QH2L4MR8PJ
  • M5MJ8Q3KV6RP
  • G9QK1M7LN4PJ
  • Y2PL5Q8MR3VK
  • D4QJ9K6LN7PV
  • T7QK4L3MV8RJ
  • B9QP1K6MN2PV
  • M4QH7M5LR3VK
  • G2MJ9Q8LV4PR 
  • Y8QP3K1MN7LJ
  • D5QJ6L9MV2PK
  • N1MK8Q7LR9PV
  • J6QP2M4KV5RJ
  • E4QH9K3MN1LV

How To Redeem Garena Free Fire Max Codes

  • Go to the official Free Fire Max Rewards Redemption website
  • Sign in with your Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID
  • Copy any of the above codes and paste them into the text box
  • Click on Confirm and wait for your rewards to appear in the in-game mailbox
  • Diamonds or gold will be added directly to your account wallet

By redeeming these codes, players can unlock premium rewards and collectibles that make the game more exciting and fun every single day.

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 21 Oct 2025 10:18 AM (IST)
