Garena Free Fire Max Codes (October 20): Grab Rare Skins, Diamonds, More For Free; Here's How

Garena Free Fire Max Codes (October 20): Grab Rare Skins, Diamonds, More For Free; Here's How

Claim Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for October 20, 2025, and unlock free diamonds, weapon crates, and exclusive in-game items today.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 20 Oct 2025 10:33 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today: Garena Free Fire Max is one of the most loved games among Indian players. Ever since the original Free Fire was banned in 2022, this upgraded version has become a huge hit. With better graphics, smoother controls, and fun new features, it gives players an exciting battle royale experience.

One of the best parts about Free Fire Max is that its developers, 111 Dot Studios, share free redeem codes every day. These codes let players unlock cool items like weapon skins, diamonds, outfits, and other in-game rewards, all without spending real money.

Each code has 12 characters made up of capital letters and numbers. But you need to be fast, the codes stay active only for about 12 hours and work for just the first 500 players who use them. So, the earlier you redeem, the better your chances of getting rewards.

Garena Free Fire Exclusive Rewards & Limited Availability

Players can claim these free items on the official Free Fire Max rewards redemption website. Some of the most popular prizes are the Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamond Voucher, and the Fire Head Hunting Parachute.

Because only a limited number of players can redeem them each day, it turns into a daily race. Fans rush to grab their rewards before the codes expire, making the game even more fun and competitive.

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For October 20

  • F2QP9K1MN5RJ
  • Q6QH3L8MV9PK
  • U9MK7Q4LN1RV
  • I5QP2M9KV6LJ
  • A8QJ4K3MR7PV
  • Z1PL6Q2KN9RJ
  • T9MJ3L5QV8PR
  • B7QP9M8KR1LV
  • M5QH2K4MN7PJ
  • P8QK3M9LV2RJ
  • H2MJ7Q6LN5PV
  • Z9QP1K4MR8LJ
  • T6QH8L7MV3PK
  • B3PL9Q5KN1RV
  • R7MK4M2LV9PJ
  • G5QJ6K8MR2LV
  • C9QP3L7KN4PJ
  • Y4MJ2Q1LV6RP
  • D8QK5M9LN3RV
  • N1QH7L4MV8PJ
  • J6PL9Q2KR5MV
  • E3MJ8K7LN9RP
  • S9QP1M6KV2LJ
  • V2QH3L9MR4PK
  • O5MK6Q8LN7RJ
  • L8QP2M5KV1PR
  • X3QJ9K4MR7LV
  • M7PL5Q3KN8RV
  • K9MJ1L6QV4PJ
  • W4QK8M7LR2PV

How To Redeem Garena Free Fire Max Codes

  • Go to the official Free Fire Max Rewards Redemption website
  • Sign in using Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID
  • Copy any of the above codes and paste them into the text box
  • Click on “Confirm” and wait for your rewards
  • Diamonds or gold will be added straight to your game wallet, and other rewards will appear in your in-game mail

By using these daily redeem codes, you can easily collect special rewards and make your Free Fire Max gameplay even more exciting without spending a single rupee.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 20 Oct 2025 09:52 AM (IST)
Tags :
Technology Gaming Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes
Read more
