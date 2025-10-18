Garena Free Fire Max Codes (October 18): Claim Diamonds, Rare Skins, More For Free; Here's How
Claim Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for October 18, 2025, and unlock free diamonds, skins, and loot crates before time runs out.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today: Garena Free Fire Max continues to rule the hearts of Indian gamers with its exciting gameplay, cool graphics, and endless rewards. After the original Free Fire was banned in 2022, this upgraded version quickly became the top choice for battle royale fans across India.
One of the best parts of Free Fire Max is the daily redeem codes shared by 111 Dot Studios, the game’s developer. These codes allow players to claim free in-game rewards like diamonds, weapon skins, costumes, and other items, all without spending any money.
Each redeem code is a 12-character mix of capital letters and numbers. However, they come with a small twist: they stay active for a short time (around 12 hours) and are valid for only the first 500 players who redeem them. That means if you want the rewards, you have to hurry before the codes expire.
Garena Free Fire Exclusive Rewards & Limited Availability
Players can unlock their free items on the official Free Fire Max rewards website. The available rewards often include the Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamond Voucher, and the very popular Fire Head Hunting Parachute.
Because of limited use, the excitement among gamers is sky-high every day. Everyone wants to grab the coolest loot first, making it a daily race to redeem codes before time runs out.
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For October 18
- V7PL4Q6MR2NJ
- 09QK3M8LV1PR
- L6MJ5Q9LN7RV
- X2QP7K1ML4PJ
- M8QH9L5KR2VP
- K3PL2M6QN8RJ
- W1QJ4K9MV5PL
- F9MK6Q3LN7RV
- Q4QP8M2KR9LH
- P6QJ9M3KL8RV
- H4PL2Q7MN5KJ
- Z8MJ5Q1LV3RP
- T2QK7M4LN9PV
- B9QH3L6MR1KJ
- R7MK8Q2LV4PJ
- G5QP9M7KN6RV
- C1QJ4K8ML3PV
- Y3MJ2Q5LV7RK
- D9PL6M9KN2JP
- N4QK7L3MR8HV
- J2MJ9Q4LV5PK
- E5QP1M7KN6RJ
- S3QH8K2ML9PV
- U7QH5L1MV3PJ
- 18MJ9Q7LN4RK
- A5PL3M4KV2PJ
- Z9QK6L9MR7VH
- T1MJ8Q2LN5PR
- B6QP4M3KV9RJ
- M7QH9K5LN1PV
How To Redeem Garena Free Fire Max Codes
- Go to the official Free Fire Max Rewards Redemption website
- Log in using your Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID
- Copy any of the above codes and paste them into the text box
- Click Confirm and wait for your reward message
- The diamonds, gold, or items will be sent directly to your in-game mailbox
Redeeming these codes not only gives you exclusive rewards but also makes the game even more fun. So don’t wait, log in and grab your free goodies before the codes expire today!