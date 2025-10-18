Garena Free Fire Max Codes (October 18): Claim Diamonds, Rare Skins, More For Free; Here's How

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today: Garena Free Fire Max continues to rule the hearts of Indian gamers with its exciting gameplay, cool graphics, and endless rewards. After the original Free Fire was banned in 2022, this upgraded version quickly became the top choice for battle royale fans across India.

One of the best parts of Free Fire Max is the daily redeem codes shared by 111 Dot Studios, the game’s developer. These codes allow players to claim free in-game rewards like diamonds, weapon skins, costumes, and other items, all without spending any money.

Each redeem code is a 12-character mix of capital letters and numbers. However, they come with a small twist: they stay active for a short time (around 12 hours) and are valid for only the first 500 players who redeem them. That means if you want the rewards, you have to hurry before the codes expire.

Garena Free Fire Exclusive Rewards & Limited Availability

Players can unlock their free items on the official Free Fire Max rewards website. The available rewards often include the Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamond Voucher, and the very popular Fire Head Hunting Parachute.

Because of limited use, the excitement among gamers is sky-high every day. Everyone wants to grab the coolest loot first, making it a daily race to redeem codes before time runs out.

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For October 18

V7PL4Q6MR2NJ



09QK3M8LV1PR



L6MJ5Q9LN7RV



X2QP7K1ML4PJ



M8QH9L5KR2VP



K3PL2M6QN8RJ



W1QJ4K9MV5PL



F9MK6Q3LN7RV



Q4QP8M2KR9LH

P6QJ9M3KL8RV



H4PL2Q7MN5KJ



Z8MJ5Q1LV3RP



T2QK7M4LN9PV



B9QH3L6MR1KJ



R7MK8Q2LV4PJ



G5QP9M7KN6RV



C1QJ4K8ML3PV



Y3MJ2Q5LV7RK



D9PL6M9KN2JP



N4QK7L3MR8HV



J2MJ9Q4LV5PK



E5QP1M7KN6RJ



S3QH8K2ML9PV

U7QH5L1MV3PJ



18MJ9Q7LN4RK



A5PL3M4KV2PJ



Z9QK6L9MR7VH



T1MJ8Q2LN5PR



B6QP4M3KV9RJ



M7QH9K5LN1PV

How To Redeem Garena Free Fire Max Codes

Go to the official Free Fire Max Rewards Redemption website



Log in using your Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID



Copy any of the above codes and paste them into the text box



Click Confirm and wait for your reward message



The diamonds, gold, or items will be sent directly to your in-game mailbox



Redeeming these codes not only gives you exclusive rewards but also makes the game even more fun. So don’t wait, log in and grab your free goodies before the codes expire today!