Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeGamingGarena Free Fire Max Codes (October 15): Grab Diamonds, Skins, Bundles, More Rewards For Free

Garena Free Fire Max Codes (October 15): Grab Diamonds, Skins, Bundles, More Rewards For Free

Grab Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for October 15, 2025, and claim free skins, diamonds, and exclusive loot crates before they expire.

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 15 Oct 2025 09:58 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today: Garena Free Fire Max is one of India’s most popular battle royale games, especially after the original Free Fire got banned in 2022. The new version offers improved graphics, smooth performance, and exciting features that make every match more thrilling.

To keep players hooked, the game developers at 111 Dot Studios release daily redeem codes. These codes allow players to claim free rewards like diamonds, weapon skins, costumes, and more, all without spending any money.

Each redeem code is a 12-character mix of letters and numbers. But remember, these codes don’t last long. They are valid only for around 12 hours and can be used by the first 500 players who redeem them. So, if you want to win exclusive in-game prizes, you must act fast before the codes expire.

Garena Free Fire Exclusive Rewards & Limited Availability

Players can redeem their rewards through the official Free Fire Max Rewards Redemption website. Popular items include the Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamond Voucher, and the Fire Head Hunting Parachute, all highly in demand.

Because of the short time window and limited redemptions, these rewards get claimed very quickly. Every day, thousands of gamers rush to grab their favourite items before they run out, adding even more excitement to the game.

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For October 15

  • FC5N8F2J7H4Q1X6L
  • F6Z1X5C2V8B4N9M3
  • F5H9J1K8L4P2O6I3
  • F8L3P7O1I5U9Y2T6
  • F7A1S5D9F2G6H3J7
  • F3H8J4K1L7P5O2I9
  • F6Q1W5E9R3T7Y2U4
  • F2Q7W1E5R9T3Y6U4
  • F4Q8W2E6R1T5Y9U3
  • F3L7P2O6I4U8Y1T5
  • F2Z6X3C7V1B5N8M4
  • F9S2D6F3G7H1J4K8
  • F1L5P9O3I7U2Y4T8
  • F5A9S3D7F1G4H8J2
  • F8S3D7F4G1H5J9K2
  • F9A4S8D2F6G3H7J1
  • FV7G2X5P9J3C6L1W
  • FZ4N1Q8S6R9Y2D5K
  • FY9R3V6P1J4L7K5Q
  • FE2W7F4X9B5M1S3G
  • FT6K9N3C8L2J4H7R
  • FU4D8F1Q7Z3V5P6M
  • FH2J5Y8R1W4G6X9N
  • FL7S3C9V6T2X4W8R
  • FP1X4Y7R2G5Q9N3F
  • FM9T6W3V8C2B4Y7S

How To Redeem Garena Free Fire Max Codes

  • Go to the official Free Fire Max Rewards Redemption website
  • Log in with your Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID
  • Copy and paste any of the above codes into the text box
  • Click on Confirm to complete the process
  • Your rewards will appear in your in-game mailbox, while diamonds or gold will be added directly to your account wallet

These codes give players access to exciting collectables, crates, and diamond vouchers, making the overall gaming experience more fun and rewarding every day.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 15 Oct 2025 09:58 AM (IST)
Tags :
Technology Gaming Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Indian-Origin US State Dept Official Ashley Tellis Arrested For Keeping Classified Documents, China Links
Indian-Origin US State Dept Official Ashley Tellis Arrested Over Secret Documents, China Links
Cities
Jaisalmer Bus Fire: 20 Passengers Burnt Alive, CM Visits Spot, PM Announces Ex Gratia As Eyewitnesses Recall Horror
Jaisalmer Bus Fire: 20 Passengers Burnt Alive, CM Visits Spot, PM Announces Ex Gratia As Eyewitnesses Recall Horror
World
Why No Hair?: Trump Fumes Over 'Worst Ever' Photo Of Him On Time Magazine Cover
Why No Hair?: Trump Fumes Over 'Worst Ever' Photo Of Him On Time Magazine Cover
Cities
Durgapur Rape: Victim's Friend Arrested; Police Say Only One Accused Committed Sexual Assault
Durgapur Rape: Victim's Friend Arrested; Police Say Only One Accused Committed Sexual Assault
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Politics: JDU Faces Internal Turmoil as MP Ajay Mandal Offers Resignation, MLA Gopal Mandal Stages Protest Over Ticket Fears
Rahul Gandhi Demands Immediate Action for Dalit IPS Officer’s Family, Calls for Arrest of Accused Officials
Bihar Election 2025: NDA Leaders Confirm Seat Sharing, Nitish Kumar Happy with Final Arrangements
Breaking: Young Muslim Devotee from Prayagraj Prays for Premanand Maharaj During Umrah Trip
Chaos in Chhattisgarh and Bihar: Sapna Chaudhary Concert Violence and Ticket Dispute in Samastipur
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Business
ABP Live Business
Crypto Is About Ownership. So Why Are We Still Getting Custody Wrong?
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget