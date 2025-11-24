Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Elections 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeGamingGarena Free Fire MAX Codes Today: Full List Of Working Redeem Codes For November 24

Garena Free Fire MAX Codes Today: Full List Of Working Redeem Codes For November 24

Claim Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for November 24, 2025, and unlock free rewards like skins, diamonds, using codes like NRD8L6Y7M4E29U1, CT6P42J7GRH50Y8...

By : Annie Sharma | Updated at : 24 Nov 2025 09:56 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Online free Garena Fire Max redeem codes for today: Garena Free Fire Max is one of the most loved games in India, especially after the original Free Fire was banned in 2022. This upgraded version has better graphics, smooth controls, and more fun features that keep players hooked every single day. Because of this, the game has built a huge fan base across the country.

One of the biggest reasons players enjoy Free Fire Max so much is the daily redeem codes. These codes are released by 111 Dot Studios, the developer of the game, and they allow players to unlock free rewards. These rewards can include diamonds, gun skins, outfits, loot crates, and other exciting in-game items. All of this can be claimed without spending real money.

The redeem codes are made of 12 characters using capital letters and numbers. But these codes are not available forever. They usually stay active for around 12 hours, and they work only for the first 500 players who redeem them. So if you want the rewards, you have to use the codes quickly before they expire.

Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes For November 24

  • NRD8L6Y7M4E29U1
  • CT6P42J7GRH50Y8
  • YW2B64F7V8DHJM5
  • VQRB39SHXW10IM8
  • ZRJAPH294KV5
  • MCPW2D1U3XA3
  • X99TK56XDJ4X
  • 4PAS6TQ87CXMLNV
  • CT6P42J7GRH50Y8
  • YW2B64F7V8DHJM5
  • VQRB39SHXW10IM8

Garena Free Fire Exclusive Rewards & Limited Availability

Players can grab rewards using these redeem codes through the official Free Fire Max rewards site. Some popular rewards include the Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate, the Revolt Weapon Loot Crate, Diamond Vouchers, and even special parachutes. These items are loved by players because they help improve the gameplay experience.

Since the codes work for a very limited time and a small number of people, the rush to redeem them is always very high. Every day, players try to redeem the codes as soon as they come out so they do not miss the rewards.

How To Redeem Garena Free Fire Max Codes

  • Open the official Free Fire Max Rewards Redemption website
  • Log in using Facebook, Google, X, or VK ID
  • Copy any code from the list and paste it into the text box
  • Click Confirm to submit
  • Your rewards will reach your in-game mailbox
  • Diamonds or gold will be added straight to your account wallet

Using these codes helps players unlock special rewards that make the game feel fresh, fun, and exciting every day.

Also read

About the author Annie Sharma

Annie always believed tech shouldn’t feel intimidating. After learning the ropes at HT, News9, and NDTV Profit, she's excited to begin her journey at ABP Live and share stories that make sense to everyone.
Read
Published at : 24 Nov 2025 09:56 AM (IST)
Tags :
Technology Gaming Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes

Frequently Asked Questions

What are Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes?

These are 12-character codes released by the game developers that allow players to unlock free in-game rewards without spending real money.

What kind of rewards can I get with redeem codes?

Rewards can include valuable items like diamonds, gun skins, outfits, and loot crates that enhance your gameplay experience.

How long are Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes usually active?

Redeem codes are time-sensitive, typically remaining active for about 12 hours. They also often have a limit on the number of players who can use them.

Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Indian Man Visiting Newborn Grandchild 'Harasses' Schoolgirls In Canada; Faces Deportation
Indian Man Visiting Newborn Grandchild 'Harasses' Schoolgirls In Canada; Faces Deportation
India
‘Sindh May Return To India’: Rajnath Singh Says Borders Are Not Permanent
‘Sindh May Return To India’: Rajnath Singh Says Borders Are Not Permanent
World
‘You Should Have Told Us’: Ramaphosa Jokes With PM Modi As South Africa Concludes Historic G20 Summit
‘You Should Have Told Us’: Ramaphosa Jokes With PM Modi As South Africa Concludes Historic G20 Summit
World
India–Canada Ties Reset As Both Nations Agree To Restart CEPA Talks At G20 Summit
India–Canada Ties Reset As Both Nations Agree To Restart CEPA Talks At G20 Summit
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Crime Branch Arrests Mastermind Behind ₹8 Cr High-Purity Heroin Supply Network
Breaking: ED Seizes Over ₹14 Crore Cash, Gold in Massive Raids Linked to Coal Scam
SIR Row Deepens: Akhilesh Alleges BJP-EC Nexus, Mamata Warns of Rising Deaths
Special Intensive Revision: Opposition Accuses BJP, Akhilesh Questions Yogi’s Stand
Special Intensive Revision: Akhilesh Yadav Seeks Three-Month Extension for Voter List Revision in UP
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
LCA Crash - Should Not Hinder India’s Fighter Development Programme
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget