Call Of Duty Black Ops 7 Release Date Confirmed: Price Details Leak As Well

Cod Balck Ops 7: No one could have predicted this. When many believed that the sequel to Black Ops would not be revealed until late this year, Activision made a surprising move. Straight out of the blue, a completely new trailer of Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 appeared before Gamescom 2025, immediately raising speculations regarding the story and setting. Just a few hours later, at the grand opening of the event, it was officially announced that the next game in the Black Ops franchise is coming this November.

Call of Duty Op 7 Release Date and Trailer

Activision confirmed the official release date of Black Ops 7, slated for global release on November 14, just like the franchise has always done. The release schedule will feel familiar to long-time players of COD, although the trailer hinted at a futuristic narrative twist.

The new game will serve as the direct sequel to Black Ops 6's story and offer its own high-stakes missions, advanced weaponry, and the debut of a new Avalon map aimed at raising the stakes of COD multiplayer action.

Have a look at the Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 gameplay reveal trailer:

Call of Duty Op 7 Editions and Pricing

Another major question prior to the reveal was the price of Black Ops 7. The cat is out of the bag now: the Standard Edition will be priced at $69.99 (roughly Rs 6,000), in accordance with current AAA standards.

Hardcore fans will also be able to purchase the Vault Edition at a price of $99.99 (Rs 8,700). The Premium Edition adds early access and additional content, and exclusive digital extras to anyone who desires the full experience on day one.

As Black Ops 6 has proved to be a massive success of its own, this continuation seems like Activision is doubling down on the steam of the sub-series. The unexpected reveal, along with a bustling trailer, has already got the community buzzing. Come November, all eyes will be on whether Black Ops 7 can outshine Modern Warfare as the crown jewel of COD.