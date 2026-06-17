Enter Free, Win Up To ₹12 Lakh: AMD, Logitech, Red Bull Join FragFest '26

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Aftermath Ventures announced FragFest '26 festival in Bengaluru.

Event offers free entry, hands-on gaming, and tech demos.

AI showcases, gaming tournaments, and major brands will feature.

Aftermath Ventures has announced FragFest '26, a two-day gaming, technology and AI festival scheduled for June 26 and 27, 2026, at Princess Shrine, Palace Grounds in Bengaluru. The event brings together gaming communities and major hardware and lifestyle brands under one roof, with AMD on board as the Title Partner.

The festival is designed to give both digital and traditional brands a platform to connect with young, gaming-focused audiences across the city.

What Makes FragFest '26 Different From Other Gaming Events?

Unlike most gaming expos that charge entry fees and often draw passive crowds, FragFest '26 has done away with ticket pricing altogether, removing a key barrier for India's value-conscious young audience. The venue is structured around hands-on gameplay, the latest tech demos and product trials that can translate into actual purchases through local retail partners.

The format also follows how gaming communities typically come together. It begins with college-level activations, moves into neighbourhood gaming cafes through qualifying rounds, and finally builds up to the two-day festival itself.

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The festival will feature AI showcases, including an AMD ROCm software demo, an AI image generation studio in partnership with Amuse AI, and a session on building AI workflow agents using Claude. Visitors can also try an AI battle arena pitting humans against AI, along with an AI content creator studio and an AI NPC interview booth.

On the gaming side, AMD will showcase its Ryzen AI 400 Series processors, while BenQ will bring its Zowie and Mobiuz monitor ranges. Wargaming is hosting its first on-ground India event, featuring World of Tanks and World of Warships tournaments with a prize pool of Rs 50,000.

Logitech, Green Soul, Versus Experience, PowerA, Garnier Men, Red Bull and other partners will also have dedicated zones at the venue.

Registration And Event Details For FragFest '26

Across community tournaments, cafe league finals, a hackathon and a cosplay championship, the festival will offer total prize pools worth ₹12,00,000. Entry to FragFest '26 is free, but registration is mandatory and can be done through BookMyShow.

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Cafe teams looking to compete in the City Cafe League qualifiers can sign up separately through a dedicated registration form. The festival will be held on June 26 and 27, 2026, at the Princess Shrine, Palace Grounds in Bengaluru.