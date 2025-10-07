Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Asus Republic of Gamers (ROG) has officially introduced its newest handheld gaming lineup in India, the ROG Xbox Ally and ROG Xbox Ally X, marking a major milestone in portable console-style gaming. Developed in collaboration with Xbox, these devices aim to blur the line between console and PC gaming, packing powerful AMD Ryzen Z2 series processors into sleek, travel-friendly designs.

Asus ROG Xbox Ally, Asus ROG Xbox Ally X Price In India

The ROG Xbox Ally starts at Rs 69,990, while the higher-end ROG Xbox Ally X is priced at Rs 1,14,990. Pre-orders are live from October 7 (2:00 PM) to October 16 (late evening), available across Asus and ROG exclusive stores, Asus eShop, Amazon, Vijay Sales, and authorised retail partners. Both models will hit shelves starting October 16, 2025, giving Indian gamers a taste of what’s next in on-the-go gaming.

The ROG Xbox Ally X features the top-tier AMD Ryzen AI Z2 Extreme processor, an 80Wh battery, and a dedicated NPU for AI-assisted performance optimisation. The standard ROG Xbox Ally runs on the AMD Ryzen Z2 A processor with a 60Wh battery, focusing on a balance between performance and portability. While Ally X boasts 24GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB PCIe Gen4 M.2 2280 storage, the vanilla Ally features 16GB LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB PCIe Gen4 M.2 2280 storage.

Asus ROG Xbox Ally, Asus ROG Xbox Ally X Top Features

Both variants come with Windows 11 Home, allowing access to a full suite of PC and Xbox titles. Radeon’s FSR, RSR, and AFMF technologies ensure smoother gameplay, enhanced visuals, and improved frame generation. The Xbox full-screen experience brings a console-like interface for easier navigation, complete with gamepad-friendly menus.

The handhelds feature a 7-inch Full HD IPS display with 120Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync Premium, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Ergonomically inspired by the Xbox Wireless Controller, the devices sport contoured grips, customizable buttons, and HD haptics for immersive feedback.

Exclusive Pre-Order Benefits for Early Gamers

Asus is offering early buyers special pre-order rewards starting at Rs 499. Customers who book the ROG Xbox Ally X at Rs 499 or the Ally at Rs 1,499 can redeem exclusive benefits after verifying their pre-orders on the Asus website. Pre-order freebies also include a special sling bag (pictured above) and 12 months of Xbox Ultimate Game Pass.

To claim, buyers must generate a coupon code between October 7 and October 16 and redeem it within 20 days of receiving the device via Asuspromo.in.

With its Xbox DNA, high-refresh display, and raw AMD horsepower, the ROG Xbox Ally series is positioning itself as the ultimate portable gaming rig , a console experience that fits right in your hands.