OPINION | As Google Looks To Open Gates For Skill-Based RMGs, What Startups Can Do Now

OPINION | As Google Looks To Open Gates For Skill-Based RMGs, What Startups Can Do Now

The onus is now on startups to ensure compliance with the law. As Google allows self-declaration, developers ought to remain transparent and legally sound in their operations.

By : ABP Live Tech | Updated at : 31 Jul 2025 05:19 PM (IST)

By Trilok Potluri

India’s ever-growing mobile gaming sector has just received a massive push. As part of a significant development, Google LLC has proposed a policy change that could impact India’s skill-based real-money gaming (RMG) startups. The tech giant plans to phase out its restrictive pilot programme that allowed only Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) and Rummy on the Play Store. Its new proposal permits all types of skill-based RMG apps to be distributed on Google Play, only if they comply with local laws and self-declare their legality.

This is an affirmative development for India’s gaming ecosystem, which has been struggling with fragmented state laws, uncertain regulatory frameworks, and limited access to mainstream app distribution platforms. For several years, developers of skill-based games such as quizzes, arcade-style challenges, and puzzles tried to reach users through Android devices, which have dominated India’s mobile market.

Chance To Scale Up Responsibly

Given this new development, Google is creating a level playing field. Startups building innovative games based on skill rather than chance have an avenue to scale up responsibly, armed with greater visibility and access to millions of potential users. This democratisation is particularly significant in a nation where mobile-first internet usage has thus far been the norm.

For investors, the policy shift indicates greater regulatory clarity and decreased platform risk, which could further unlock new funding opportunities in the RMG domain. Moreover, as it is already one of the fastest-growing sectors within India's digital economy, the skill-based gaming segment is likely to grow manifold over the next few years, led by smartphone penetration, UPI adoption, and the presence of digital-first Gen Z audiences.

Onus Now On Startups

The onus is now on startups to ensure compliance with the law. As Google allows self-declaration, developers ought to remain transparent and legally sound in their operations. Trust, safety, and responsible gaming practices are going to determine the leaders in this newly opened ecosystem.

In a nutshell, Google’s policy shift is not just an amendment in app store dynamics; it signals that India’s gaming startups are set for global-stage evolution. This, perhaps, marks the beginning of a new era for India’s homegrown gaming sector.

(The author is the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Lucratech Private Limited)

Disclaimer: The opinions, beliefs, and views expressed by the various authors and forum participants on this website are personal and do not reflect the opinions, beliefs, and views of ABP Network Pvt. Ltd.

