Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Two murder accused injured after alleged escape attempt.

Police fired during search for alleged hidden murder weapon.

Accused linked to Duliajan triple murder; police also injured.

Two accused in the Duliajan triple murder case in Assam were seriously injured after police opened fire when they allegedly attempted to escape from custody near Balijan Tea Estate in Dibrugarh district.

The accused have been identified as Raju Das and Amir Das. According to Dibrugarh Additional Superintendent of Police (ADSP) Nirmal Ghosh, both were in police custody and were being interrogated in connection with the killing of three members of a family.

During questioning, the accused allegedly told investigators that the weapon used in the murders had been hidden near Balijan Tea Estate, towards Tinsukia Road. A police team subsequently took them to the location to search for it.

Police Fire Four Rounds During Search Operation

ADSP Nirmal Ghosh said that while the search was underway, the two accused allegedly overpowered police personnel and attempted to flee, taking advantage of the darkness.

Police opened fire to prevent their escape. "To prevent them from escaping and to apprehend them, police fired four rounds," Ghosh said.

Both men sustained serious bullet injuries. They were initially taken to Tengakhat Hospital and later referred to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh for further treatment.

Two police personnel also sustained injuries during the incident. According to the ADSP, the injured policemen are currently receiving treatment at Duliajan.

What Is The Duliajan Triple Murder Case?

Raju Das and Amir Das are accused in the Duliajan triple murder case, in which a father, mother and their daughter were allegedly killed inside their residence.

Raju Das was reportedly a tenant at the victims' house and had been living there for around seven years. According to details of the case, he had allegedly accumulated debt through online gambling.

He is accused of killing the family with the intention of robbing their house and using the money to repay his debts.

Further Investigation Underway

The latest police firing incident took place near Balijan Tea Estate in the Bordubi area of Dibrugarh district, where the accused had been taken to recover the alleged murder weapon.

Further investigation is underway to establish the circumstances surrounding the alleged escape attempt and the subsequent police firing.