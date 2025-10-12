Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





India is witnessing an earlier-than-usual onset of winter this year, with snowfall already blanketing the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir. The northern plains, including Delhi, have also experienced a sharp drop in temperatures over the past few days. Upper parts of Kashmir recorded unexpected snowfall last week, while lower-altitude areas of Jammu & Kashmir received moderate to heavy rainfall, intensifying the seasonal chill. Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh saw continuous snowfall in its higher altitudes, accompanied by rain in lower regions, leading to a noticeable dip in temperatures across both Himachal and Punjab.

Meteorologists attribute these weather patterns and the anticipated seasonal trends to the evolving La Nina conditions, a climate phenomenon marked by the cooling of ocean surface temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean.

What is La Nina and How It Impacts India?

La Nina is the “cool phase” of the broader El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO), a climate pattern that changes sea temperatures in the central and eastern Pacific Ocean and affects weather around the world. ENSO occurs in three phases: El Nino (warm), La Nina (cool), and neutral, cycling irregularly every two to seven years.

During La Nina, stronger-than-usual winds push warm water toward the western Pacific, causing the eastern regions, including India, to experience cooler conditions. This generally results in increased rainfall and lower temperatures. According to experts at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), La Nina is likely to trigger a colder winter in many parts of India, particularly the north, with cold waves and heavier snowfall expected in hilly regions.

Rainfall Outlook & Monsoon Trends

The IMD says India will get more rain than usual in October, about 87 mm instead of the average 75.4 mm. The northeast monsoon (October-December) is also likely to be wetter, especially in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, coastal Andhra Pradesh and nearby areas, with rainfall possibly 12% above normal.

Delhi Weather Update

Delhi is experiencing a dip in temperatures alongside a gradual rise in air pollution levels. The national capital’s air quality index (AQI) was in the “moderate” category at 162, improving slightly from 199 recorded over the previous 24 hours. The IMD reported a minimum temperature of 19.4°C on Saturday, with Friday marking the city’s first drop below 20°C this winter season (18.8°C).