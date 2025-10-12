Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Afghanistan’s Foreign Minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, has defended the absence of female journalists from his recent press conference in India, describing it as a logistical matter rather than a deliberate act of exclusion. “With regards to the press conference, it was on short notice and a short list of journalists was decided, and the participation list that was presented was very specific. It was more a technical issue. Our colleagues had decided to send an invitation to a specific list of journalists and there was no other intention apart from this,” he said.

Muttaqi’s clarification came after the incident drew sharp criticism in India, with the Opposition calling it an “insult to women.” Congress MP Rahul Gandhi accused government of being “too weak to stand up for women” by allowing the exclusion of female journalists from a public forum.

Addressing another contentious issue, Muttaqi rejected claims that the Taliban government has banned girls’ education. “There is no doubt that Afghanistan has relations with Ulema Madaris and with Deoband perhaps greater than others. With regards to education, at present we have 10 million students attending schools and other educational institutes, of which, 2.8 million are women and girls. In religious seminaries, this educational opportunity is available all the way to the graduation level. There are certain limitations in specific parts, but that does not mean that we oppose education. We have not declared it religiously ‘haram’, but it has been postponed until the second order,” he said.

During his visit to India, Muttaqi also met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, urging New Delhi to invest in Afghanistan’s mining, healthcare, agriculture, and sports sectors. He discussed the use of Iran’s Chabahar Port for trade and sought the reopening of the Wagah border crossing between Afghanistan and India. The Afghan minister also requested the release of Afghan prisoners detained in India and proposed academic collaboration with Darul Uloom Deoband.