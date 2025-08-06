When Yuzvendra Chahal Said Dhanashree Verma 'Demands' Diamonds After Fights

When cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal wore a viral “Be Your Own Sugar Daddy” T-shirt on the day of his final divorce hearing from choreographer Dhanashree Verma, it sparked headlines and plenty of social media chatter.

Now, speaking on Raj Shamani’s podcast, Chahal addressed the choice, saying: “Mereko nahi karna tha drama, I just wanted to give one message and maine woh de diya.”

When Yuzvendra Chahal Said Dhanashree 'Demanded' Diamonds

As this comment went viral, an old clip from Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 resurfaced, where Chahal appeared on the show to support Dhanashree. In a fun segment, the hosts played a guessing game, and Dhanashree held up a placard that read “Diamond.”

Chahal teased her, saying: “Joh humesha aap demand karte ho. Jab bhi ladayi hoti hai uske baad aap kuch na kuch demand karte ho.”

Dhanashree, surprised, asked, “What?” Chahal then clarified, pointing to his diamond earrings that she didn’t actually demand diamonds. Instead, he quipped that what she truly wanted after an argument was a simple “sorry.”

On Why He Chose to React Publicly

Addressing the implication that he used the T-shirt to make a statement about their relationship, Chahal explained: “Kyunki saamne se kuch cheez hua tha, aur mera pehle mann nahi tha. Fir saamne se kuch hua toh fir maine kaaha ab sambhaal lo ab mujhe nahi parwah kisi ki. Maine na kisi ko abuse kara, bas mujhe message dena tha (Because something happened from the other side, and initially I didn’t want to react. But then when something else happened from that side, I said, ‘Now handle it yourselves, I don’t care about anyone anymore.’ I didn’t abuse anyone; I just wanted to send a message)."

His comments suggested it was more of a moment of closure than confrontation.

Dhanashree’s Calm Response

While Dhanashree hasn’t directly responded to Chahal’s remarks, fans believe her recent Instagram post hints at her own journey of moving on. Sharing a serene photo dump from her Dubai trip, she reflected on her growth:

“Back in Dubai after what feels like a lifetime…🤍 Growing up here gave me so many core memories and seeing how much the city has evolved was both surreal and heartwarming. One of the highlights was visiting this beautiful Hindu temple—peaceful, powerful, and a reminder of how far this city has come in embracing culture and community ♥️🙏🏻 Grateful for the growth, the roots, and the reconnection.”