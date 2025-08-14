War 2 Post-Credit Scene Leak Hints At Bobby Deol & Alia Bhatt’s Alpha Connection

Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, and Kiara Advani’s War 2 has finally hit theatres, and fans are raving over the action-packed film. Despite repeated requests from the actors to avoid spoilers, the post-credit scene featuring Bobby Deol has already gone viral on social media, sending fans into a frenzy.

War 2 Post-Credit Scene Sparks Speculation

In the clip, Bobby Deol’s character from Alpha inks a secret agency logo on a young girl’s hand. This brief scene has led to rampant speculation that the girl could be a young Alia Bhatt. Reports suggest that Bobby will play the villain in Alpha, hinting at a future conflict between his character and Alia’s character as she grows older. The short but intriguing scene has left fans discussing the connections between War 2 and the upcoming Alpha film.

#War2 Post Credit Scene Out!



Post-credit scene of the film offers the 1st glimpse of #BobbyDeol ’s character from #Alpha, which stars #AliaBhatt & #SharvariWagh.



He is seen inking the logo of the secret agency on a young girl’s hand, who could purportedly be Alia’s character. pic.twitter.com/OkuxYs7rWG — MOHIT_R.C (@Mohit_RC_91) August 14, 2025

ALSO READ: War 2 Review: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR And A ₹100-Crore Lesson In How Not To Make A Film

Alia Bhatt Adds to the Buzz

Alia Bhatt intensified the speculation when she shared War 2’s trailer on her Instagram Story, captioning it: “Mazedaaaaaar 🔥🔥🔥 See you on the 14th. In a cinema near meee.” The specific mention of a cinema fueled rumors that she could have a post-credit cameo.

According to India Today, both Alia and Sharvari Wagh were originally slated for a secret post-credit scene in War 2, intended to subtly set up the narrative for Alpha. “It’s short, yes, but it has tension, mystery, and a hint of what these two women are capable of. It’s not just a cameo — it’s a setup,” a source revealed.

Strict Secrecy During Filming War 2

The cameo was filmed under tight security earlier this year, with only a few crew members present to maintain secrecy. However, upon release, neither Alia nor Sharvari appear in the final cut. Meanwhile, Bobby Deol’s cameo has already captivated audiences online, sparking conversations about the upcoming Alpha film and its interlinked storyline with War 2.