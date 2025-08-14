War 2 Review: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR And A ₹100-Crore Lesson In How Not To Make A Film

War 2 review: If you thought the War 2 trailer was underwhelming, brace yourself, the actual film plunges even lower. And if the trailer impressed you, well, this will still be a crushing disappointment. That Yash Raj Films, a studio known for blockbuster spectacles, could deliver something this subpar is baffling. Frankly, it feels less like a movie and more like a cinematic crime against its audience. Given the scale of the hype and the budget, one can’t help but wonder, where exactly did all that money go?

War 2 story

Kabir (Hrithik Roshan) is now branded a traitor, a mercenary willing to kill for the highest bidder. He’s recruited by Kali, a shadowy organisation hell-bent on destroying India. Will Kabir take the bait? Enter Vikram (Jr NTR) — but is he friend or foe? The nation, of course, hangs in the balance, and with two heroes on board, you already know how the template ends. Unfortunately, getting to that predictable conclusion is a slog you’ll wish you hadn’t endured.

How is War 2?

Watching War 2 is an exercise in frustration. The plot wanders aimlessly, teleporting its heroes from Paris to Delhi’s Palika Bazaar without logic or transition. In one scene, Jr NTR is shot; in the very next, he’s miraculously fine. The mid-air fight sequences are so absurd you’ll find yourself laughing , or crying, at their sheer implausibility. The VFX? Think cheap mobile gaming visuals passed off on a massive IMAX screen. The film has neither head nor tail, squandering a massive budget and audience goodwill alike. The only standout performance? A still photograph of Tiger Shroff from the first War — and that says everything.

This is the kind of overhyped release that deserves an apology to fans, cinema lovers, and anyone who paid for a ticket.

Performances

Hrithik Roshan looks good and delivers with his usual flair, though there’s nothing new in his portrayal. Jr NTR, sadly, turns in one of his weakest performances — a mix of overacting and lack of direction. It’s clear he wants to make an impact but never quite gets there, especially when sharing the screen with Hrithik. Kiara Advani is charming but criminally underutilised. Ashutosh Rana, an actor of immense calibre, is reduced to a handful of throwaway scenes, while Anil Kapoor does well with what little he has.

Direction & writing

It’s hard to believe this mess of a story comes from Aditya Chopra. The execution further sinks it, Ayan Mukerji’s direction is shockingly flat, turning what should have been a slick spy thriller into an overblown, logic-defying bore. This isn’t just a wasted opportunity; it’s a waste of money, time, and audience patience.

Final verdict

Avoid War 2. At all costs.