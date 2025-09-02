Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentVivek Agnihotri Urges CM Mamata Banerjee To Release The Bengal Files: ‘Sacchai Ko Chupaiye Mat’

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri appeals to Mamata Banerjee for the release of The Bengal Files, citing political pressure and past historical importance.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 02 Sep 2025 10:40 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Bollywood director Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri has once again become the center of attention ahead of the release of his latest film, The Bengal Files. The movie, which explores the tragic events of Direct Action Day on 16 August 1946 and the Noakhali massacre that followed, is scheduled to hit theaters on 5 September. 

Vivek Agnihotri Reaches Out to West Bengal CM

With protests and calls for a ban already surfacing, Agnihotri shared a video message appealing to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, urging her to allow the film’s screening across the state. “URGENT: An open appeal to Hon’ble CM @MamataOfficial. Please listen till the end and share widely as your protest against banning of a film on Hindu Genocide. #TheBengalFiles In cinemas 05 September 2025," he wrote.

In his video, Agnihotri shared that numerous exhibitors in West Bengal are hesitant to release the film due to political pressure. “Many people are trying to prevent the screening of the movie and are even campaigning to get it banned,” he stated. The director further revealed that false FIRs have been lodged against him, resulting in ongoing legal complications, adding to the challenges surrounding the film’s release.

Agnihotri addressed the Chief Minister directly, reminding her of her constitutional oath. “A CM’s foremost duty is to protect the freedom of expression of citizens in their state,” he said. He said that once the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has approved a film, any attempt to restrict its release would contradict constitutional principles.

The director stressed the importance of acknowledging Bengal’s tragic history, mentioning Direct Action Day and the Noakhali massacre. He clarified that The Bengal Files is not aimed against any religion or community, but seeks to expose the forces responsible for crimes against humanity that have often been overlooked or erased from historical records.

Controversy Surrounds The Bengal Files

This is not the first time Agnihotri’s films have stirred debate. The Bengal Files is already drawing mixed reactions, with supporters praising its historical portrayal and critics accusing it of inciting division.

The Bengal Files marks Vivek Agnihotri’s continued focus on politically charged and controversial themes, following the success of The Tashkent Files (2019) and The Kashmir Files (2022). The film features a star-studded cast including Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumaar, Puneet Issar, Govind Namdev, Mohan Kapur, Palomi Ghosh, Divya Palat, and others.

Directed by Vivek Agnihotri and produced by Pallavi Joshi, the movie explores historical events that have remained sensitive and underrepresented in mainstream narratives.

Published at : 02 Sep 2025 10:26 AM (IST)
Vivek Agnihotri Mamata Banerjee The Bengal Files
'All Options Are On The Table': Scott Bessent Hints More Sanctions On Russia As Ukraine War Continues
Rain To Pound Delhi-NCR Again Today After Long Traffic Jams, Waterlogging Cause Mayhem
Salman Khan Goes Barefoot For Ganpati Darshan At Ashish Shelar's Residence, Watch
BJP Slams 'Bihar Badnam Yatra' After Rahul Gandhi's 'Hydrogen Bomb' Remark; Alleges Tejashwi 'Reduced To No. 2'
