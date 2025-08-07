Vaani Kapoor Defends Diljit Dosanjh Amid Sardaar Ji 3 Row: ‘No Laws Have Been Broken’

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentVaani Kapoor Defends Diljit Dosanjh Amid Sardaar Ji 3 Row: ‘No Laws Have Been Broken’

Vaani Kapoor defended Diljit Dosanjh's "Sardaar Ji 3" release abroad despite tensions with Pakistan, citing pre-attack filming and financial stakes.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 07 Aug 2025 10:34 AM (IST)

Bollywood actor Vaani Kapoor has weighed in on the controversy surrounding Diljit Dosanjh’s film Sardaar Ji 3, which was released overseas but not in India following rising tensions after the Pahalgam terror attack. While her own film Abir Gulaal, co-starring Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, was stalled due to the political climate, Diljit proceeded with the release of his film internationally, drawing both criticism and support.

Vaani Kapoor Responds to Sardaar Ji 3 Controversy

In a recent interview with NDTV, Vaani commented on the backlash against Diljit’s film, which featured Pakistani actress Hania Aamir. She expressed understanding, saying, “I am assuming his film was shot before the atrocious attack, and I’m assuming as a producer his money must have been stuck. I guess some 100 technicians were involved in making the film. The situation was different when the film was shot.”

Defending Diljit’s decision, she added, “I don't think he was meaning to disrespect the nation. He is a global star... He is looked up to globally. He has taken measures as per whatever he thought was suitable to him. But I don't think any laws have been broken, right?"

Why Sardaar Ji 3 Skipped India Release

Following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and India’s Operation Sindoor, ties between India and Pakistan worsened. The use of Pakistani artistes in Indian entertainment was subsequently banned. Amidst this, Diljit Dosanjh released the trailer of Sardaar Ji 3, which starred Hania Aamir.

Facing mounting pressure, the team chose to release the film exclusively in international markets, bypassing India altogether. The decision drew flak from the Federation of Western India Cine Employees and celebrities like Mika Singh and Abhijeet Bhattacharya, who called for a ban on Diljit’s future projects in India.

The film’s makers clarified that Sardaar Ji 3 had been shot before tensions escalated and stuck to their release plans. It paid off — the film became a blockbuster overseas, raking in over ₹50 crore and emerging as the highest-grossing Punjabi film of the year despite not screening in India.

What’s Next for Vaani Kapoor

Vaani Kapoor was last seen in the crime thriller series Mandala Murders, alongside Shriya Pilgaonkar and Surveen Chawla. She is now gearing up for her next release, Badtameez Gill, a comedy-drama directed by Navjot Gulati. The film features Aparshakti Khurana, Paresh Rawal, Sheeba Chaddha, Monica Chaudhary, and Richard Bhakti Klein. The release date is yet to be announced.

Published at : 07 Aug 2025 10:32 AM (IST)
Diljit Dosanjh Vaani Kapoor Sardaar Ji 3
