Twinkle Khanna Defends Her Viral ‘Raat Gayi Baat Gayi’ Comment, Calls It A Lighthearted Moment

Twinkle Khanna recently found herself at the centre of an unexpected debate after a remark she made on her talk show 'Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle' went viral. Her quip — “raat gayi baat gayi” — during a conversation on infidelity triggered a wave of reactions online, with many questioning whether she had trivialised the subject and even dragging her husband Akshay Kumar into the conversation. The comment also reopened discussions about the perceived fragility of celebrity marriages.

In a new interview, Twinkle has now addressed the controversy, insisting that her words were misconstrued. Speaking to The Times of India, she explained that her remarks were made in jest and not intended as a genuine commentary on fidelity. When asked if she had made “light of infidelity,” Twinkle clarified that the exchange was “part of a lighthearted game” and was “not meant as a serious debate.”

She added that had the conversation been a sincere exploration of monogamy, her response would have been far more nuanced. “We need to evaluate where monogamy as a construct… when we moved from a nomadic lifestyle to farming, and then you know, a man and his claim over his offspring came into being vs monogamy truly being something that helps society thrive and holds it together,” she said, emphasising that such discussions warrant depth — unlike the playful banter on the show, which she described as “just a joke.”

Twinkle on her dynamic with Kajol

During the interview, Twinkle also opened up about her dynamic with her co-host Kajol. She revealed that while she had interviewed the DDLJ star earlier and knew her socially, they weren’t exactly friends before the show. What cemented their bond, she said, were their similarities. “She is also someone who doesn’t play games, what you see is what you get,” Twinkle shared, adding that working with Kajol made the process effortless as both preferred honesty over diplomacy. Twinkle explained that she is currently seeking experiences that challenge her routine, and the show offered exactly that.

The infidelity debate

The infidelity debate first erupted when Twinkle asked Janhvi Kapoor and Karan Johar whether “emotional infidelity was worse than physical infidelity.” While Twinkle, Kajol, and Karan unanimously agreed that physical infidelity wasn’t necessarily a relationship-ender, Janhvi appeared taken aback. Turning to the young actor, Twinkle remarked, “We’re in our 50s, she’s in her 20s, and she will get into this circle soon. She hasn’t seen the things we have seen. Raat gayi baat gayi (What’s happened, has happened).”