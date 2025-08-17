Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
The Ba***ds of Bollywood Teaser: Aryan Khan Finally Drops FIRST Glimpse Of His Debut Show

The Ba***ds of Bollywood Teaser: Aryan Khan Finally Drops FIRST Glimpse Of His Debut Show

Aryan Khan dropped a teaser of his upcoming show 'The 'Ba***ds of Bollywood'.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 17 Aug 2025 12:04 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Looks like the grand Bollywood debut of Shah Rukh Khan is finally here. From fans to audiences, and many who speak about nepotism in Bollywood, everyone has been waiting for Aryan Khan to step into the industry. Now, Aryan Khan dropped a teaser of his upcoming show 'The 'Ba***ds of Bollywood'. Starring Raghav Juyul, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Lakshya  and Anyaa Singh, the first look of 'Ba***ds of Bollywood' looks everything intriguing. 

The teaser gives a glimpse of what the show will look like. By beginnig with a romantic setting and puncturinng the narrative, we see Aryan Khan emulating his father, SRK's style, only to add a tinge of originality. The teaser was captioned, "Zyaada hogaya? Aadat daal lo…💥The Ba***ds of Bollywood Preview will be out on August 20."

Red Chillies Entertainment is backing 'The Ba***ds of Bollywood', which was officially announced on February 3, 2025. The series explores the journey of an ambitious outsider and his close friends as they try to find their footing in the dazzling yet unpredictable world of Bollywood.

Published at : 17 Aug 2025 11:31 AM (IST)
SRK Aryan Khan SRK + The Ba**ds Of Bollywood Anyaa Singh Raghav Juyul
