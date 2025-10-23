Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Thamma Box Office Day 3: Ayushmann Khurrana & Rashmika Mandanna's Horror-Comedy Crosses ₹50 Crore In Opening Weekend

Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna’s horror-comedy Thamma continues its dream run, collecting ₹53 crore in just three days after Diwali release.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 23 Oct 2025 10:31 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

After delivering the blockbuster Stree 2, Maddock Films has returned with yet another spooky entertainer, Thamma, and it’s already winning hearts and the box office. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, the vampire horror-comedy released on Diwali and has collected over ₹50 crore in just three days.

According to trade portal Sacnilk, Thamma opened on a high note with ₹24 crore on Day 1 and followed it up with ₹18.6 crore on Day 2. The film earned ₹10.42 crore on its third day, taking the total domestic collection to ₹53.02 crore.

Strong Box Office Run Despite Competition

The film has outshined Kajol’s horror outing Maa, which made ₹36.08 crore domestically and ₹49.75 crore worldwide. Even though Thamma faced competition from Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, it continues to lead comfortably at the box office.

Interestingly, the Ayushmann–Rashmika starrer is now closing in on the lifetime business of Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya, which had grossed ₹68.99 crore in India.

The ABP Live review of the film reads: This isn’t a cinematic masterpiece, but it’s certainly a well-made entertainer that you can enjoy with your family. The trailer may not have built much excitement, but the film itself pleasantly surprises. It’s not your typical horror-comedy — it’s something different, a genre-bending experiment that works. Credit to Maddock Films for taking a creative leap and delivering something truly new.

About the Film

Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and written by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew, and Arun Falara, Thamma is the fourth film in Maddock Films’ expanding horror-comedy universe. The story revolves around a journalist (Ayushmann Khurrana) who transforms into a vampire-like creature called Betal after meeting a mysterious woman (Rashmika Mandanna). What follows is a thrilling yet humorous battle against an ancient evil, played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

Audiences and critics alike have praised the film’s quirky blend of horror, humor, and emotion, as well as the fresh on-screen pairing of Ayushmann and Rashmika. The movie’s production values, visual effects, and sharp writing have also been widely appreciated.

Published at : 23 Oct 2025 10:25 PM (IST)
